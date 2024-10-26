Hoiho out to make it two in a row

The Southern Hoiho are hunting for their second win in a row tomorrow.

After two weeks at home, the Southern Hoiho are on the road to the Mainland Pouakai at Cowles Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The Pouakai have the double header this round, having already made the trip up to Auckland to face the Northern Kahu last night, which could go in favour of the Southern Hoiho.

The Whai fell away throughout their clash against the Southern Hoiho last week, the fatigue of the double-header round setting in.

The Southern Hoiho dominated the clash against the Whai to win their first game 83-76.

They were dominant in that game and will want to take that momentum across the floor into tomorrow’s game.

They hustled and shut down options on defence and pulled the trigger on offence with some big shots dropping at the

right times.

Samantha Bowman has made a big start to the season.

She picked up 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals in their first win against the Whai last week.

Earlier, she posted back-to-back double doubles with 15 points and 11 rebounds against the Mainland Pouakai and 15 points and 10 rebounds against the Northern Kahu.

Paige Bradley has also picked up where she left off last season as a steady influence on the team, Ahlise Hurst is starting to find her range from deep and Natalie Chou has been impressive on defence.

The Southern Hoiho will be looking to reverse the score against their South Island neighbours from round two.

After leading by 17 points early, the Southern Hoiho lost 91-78 to the Mainland Pouakai in Dunedin.

The Southern Hoiho had a quiet final quarter and the Mainland Pouakai pounced to take the victory.