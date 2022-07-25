Lions roar early to pave way for win over Falcons

A dominant start gave the Magic Lions the leg up they needed to all but secure a top-four spot.

They led the Andy Bay Falcons 33-13 early in the second quarter, eventually winning 93-83 in Dunedin men’s club basketball on Saturday.

The Falcons put on 10 quick points, before their offence stalled from there.

While they could not make a shot, the Lions roared ahead at the other end.

Lachie Cameron (23 points) hit three of his seven triples in the first quarter, kick-starting the Lions match-winning run.

Patrick Freeman (25 points) came into the game from there, the swingman using his athleticism and length to get to the hoop and give the Lions a 20-point lead.

The Falcons offence clicked at that point, although for much of the game it looked as though the margin would remain around the 20-point mark.

However, the Falcons brought a lift in intensity.

The inability of the Lions guards to handle that full-court pressure gave the Falcons a way back into the game.

That, coupled with a red-hot fourth quarter from Falcons guard Matt Brien, who hit seven three-pointers to score 31 points, helped claw into the lead.

The Falcons got the margin back to eight, as Brien drilled a triple, stole the inbound pass and finished at the hoop.

But the early lead proved too much to overhaul, while the Lions did enough to down the stretch to keep the Falcons at arm’s length.

The result takes the Lions to six wins and, while not guaranteeing them a top-four spot, makes them likely to feature.

The Falcons remain on four wins, with two games in hand over the Lions, while the City Rise Bombers also have four, with one game in hand.

Lawson Morris-Whyte.

The St Kilda Saints extended their unbeaten run to 11 games, beating a depleted Mid City Magic 100-81 in the top-of-the-table clash.

Lawson Morris-Whyte poured in 36 points for the Saints, posting one of the biggest scoring games in recent years.

Dallas Hartmann had 24 points to top-score for the Magic.

In the late game, the City Rise Bombers beat the St Kilda Bullets 91-72, Olly Smith leading the way with 31 points.

The loss leaves the Bullets winless, leaving them desperately needing to find something in the next two weeks to avoid going through the regular season without a win.