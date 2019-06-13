Magic, Kavanagh win in overtime

Annabelle Ring

Two overtime games have meant a thrilling round of women's club basketball.

The South Pac Magic and Andy Bay Kavanagh both emerged victorious after extra periods were needed to decide both teams' games on Tuesday night.

A late rally helped the Magic past the Andy Bay Falcons.

It faced a double-digit deficit with two minutes remaining in regulation, before tying the score with two seconds remaining.

The Falcons built a handy first-half lead, before the Magic clawed it back through transition baskets early in the third.

That stopped midway through the quarter though and the Falcons finished well to lead 49-37 at the final break.

They were held to five points in the fourth, although that looked to be enough heading down the stretch.

However, in the final two minutes the Magic increased its pressure and the Falcons collapsed.

A Claudia Flaws three cut the deficit to seven, before top-scorer Soraya Umaga-Jensen (17 points) followed up to make it five.

As the Falcons' offence went cold, Georgia Te Au (13 points) poured in a corner three in the final minute to make it 54-52.

A missed Falcons layup gave the Magic one more shot and it did not panic.

It worked the ball well and allowed Millie Simpson (15 points) to lay it in, forcing an unlikely overtime.

Another three from Te Au and a three-point play from Simpson gave the Magic a six-point buffer early in overtime.

That proved enough as it held off the Falcons to complete a remarkable comeback.

Annabelle Ring had 36 points, including eight in overtime, as Kavanagh beat Varsity 63-55.

Varsity led 16-10 at the first break, but Kavanagh brought that back through the next two quarters to lead 38-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

Varsity tied the game up at 52-52 at the end of regulation, netballer Jennifer O'Connell (20 points) becoming prominent down the stretch.

However, Kavanagh proved too clinical in overtime, Ring leading it to its fifth win from six games.

In the one game decided in regulation, Ajax comfortably beat South Pac OGHS 83-44.



