Nuggets sign first import

Geremy McKay prepares to go up with the ball while playing for Vanguard University against Boise State in the United States in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

The Otago Nuggets have signed their first overseas player.

The NBL side has signed Australian forward Geremy McKay, a 2.01m forward, who has played for the Melbourne Phoenix in the Australian NBL.

The 24-year-old was an injury replacement in the NBL and attended Eastern Washington in the United States.

Melbourne-born McKay is expected to be joined by another import. McKay declared for the NBA draft in 2019 but was not drafted.

He adds some size and speed to the team and is now in Melbourne. He is set to join the Nuggets on April 10.

All imports are subject to a clearance to get into the country.

The National Basketball League is finalising an application to Immigration New Zealand for import players to be granted critical-worker exemption for the 2021 season.

The Nuggets season opens on April 24 with a game at home against the Saints.