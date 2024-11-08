Sacking surprises Drew, Arlidge

Brent Matehaere marshals the troops. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Former Basketball Otago general manager Peter Drew has expressed surprise at the Otago Nuggets’ decision to axe coach Brent Matehaere.

Former Nuggets coach Alf Arlidge was also caught a little off-guard by the move.

There had been rumours in the basketball community the Nuggets might be heading in a different direction.

Matehaere’s excellent record with the club made it easy to dismiss the whispers.

However, earlier this week, Nuggets owner Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) confirmed it would being looking for a new coach for 2025.

"Brent has done an outstanding job with the Nuggets," Drew said.

"He’s won two NBL titles in five seasons and they made a semifinal, so his contribution to Otago basketball in those five seasons was absolutely immense.

"And the excitement and the passion that he and his Nuggets teams brought to the Edgar Centre, well, you can’t put a price on it.

"I don’t know what has gone on behind the scenes ... but he has done an incredible job and it is sad to see that end. I guess we’ll see what happens now."

Arlidge coached the Nuggets for four seasons between 2010 and 2013 and led the team to the playoffs in his final year.

"I think what Brent built was really, really good," Arlidge said.

"He helped us win one banner [proper] which no-one else has done and I think it is a little premature to get rid of him.

"I think he still has a lot to offer. But I’m not part of the ownership and I am very loyal to the locals.

"Maybe they have a bigger picture idea and want to blood some junior coaches from the Perth Wildcats."

SEN’s Australian parent company sold most of its share in the Perth Wildcats for $A40million ($NZ44.2m) to Mark Arena in July.

However, SEN remains a shareholder and "will continue to explore any opportunities for Perth Wildcats players and/or administrators at the Otago Nuggets in a manner that is mutually beneficial for both clubs", the organisation said in a short statement yesterday.

Wildcats coaching staff Gerard Martin (2023) and Dan Vlahov (2024) had stints with the Nuggets, and Wildcats academy director Keegan Crawford assisted Matehaere in 2022 when the Nuggets won their first NBL title proper.

Crawford is highly rated and joined the Utah Jazz coaching staff for the NBA Summer League in July.

All three men could potentially be lured over again for the chance to be head coach of a professional team.

Veteran Dunedin-based coach Todd Marshall is coaching the Hoiho and tied up with that.

Gavin Briggs, who spent many seasons on the sidelines as an assistant with the Nuggets, has a busy day job in his role for the police, while Arlidge is not interested in a second stint with the club.

That leaves Otago men’s Tupu head coach Sam Fielding as the strongest of the potential local candidates.

The Southland Sharks, Taranaki Airs and Hawke’s Bay Hawks are all searching for new coaches as well.