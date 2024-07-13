Season ends for Nuggets as Bulls head to playoffs

Photo: Getty Images

Like a bull in a China shop.

The Franklin Bulls have won 99-83 against the Otago Nuggets at the Edgar Centre tonight.

It brings the Nuggets' NBL season to a close, while the Bulls, who sit fifth, will move on to the playoffs.

Among the 1569-strong crowd, there was a pocket of animated Bulls fans – joined by plenty of former Nuggets captain Sam Timmins’ family – who let the home crowd know what their team was about.

It was a happy homecoming for Timmins producing a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bulls were connected from the first whistle, and before they knew it, they were out by 15.

Isaac Davidson did a swag of damage early, knocking down four triples in the opening quarter.

The Nuggets' radar was just a little off, which allowed the Bulls, who were quick in transition, to capitalise.

Jack Andrew found himself alone in the paint and Kimani Lawrence had a nice late touch to narrow the Bulls' lead to 31-22 at the break.

The home side started the second quarter strong and closed the gap to just six at one point.

Matt Bardsley came up with a massive block, Andrew pressured in the paint and Zaccheus Darko-Kelly picked up the crumbs to score.

The Nuggets slowed down the Bulls' scoring rate somewhat through the middle – especially thanks to Lawrence’s massive block on Luther Muhammad.

But the Bulls' class helped them recover and showed why they knocked over the defending champions the Canterbury Rams days earlier.

The Bulls held a 58-45 lead at at the break.

Lee Skinner, who was vocal all night barking orders at his side, worked hard on defence, pressing high and getting in the Nuggets' eye line.

But the Nuggets, to their credit, continued to work had.

Darcy Knox hustled for the ball on the ground and came up with the steal.

He followed up by banking the three at the other end.

Joe Ahie also put his body on the line. So too did Robbie Coman.

The Nuggets came up with the ball from Coman and Darko-Kelly appropriately knocked down a triple for his teammate's effort.

But the Bulls' experience was just too strong as they moved the ball, went hard on defence and always found their way to the bucket.

Davidson scored a deep three from the corner right on the buzzer for the Bulls to lead 84-66.

Lawrence attacked hard, driving around the base to finish with a reverse lay-up.

He then stole the ball, brought it down the court, banked the shot and drew the foul against him.

Matt Pyper, Benji Freeman, Michael Ruske, Caleb Smiler and Joe Ahie – all who have had limited minutes this season – played out the final four minutes of the game for the Nuggets.

Josh Aitcheson made some nice cameos off the bench, including five rebounds, in his 100th NBL game.

The Nuggets won their rapid league game 38-35.

NBL

The scores

Franklin Bulls 99

Isaac Davidson 23, Sam Timmins 20

Otago Nuggets 83

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly 20, Kimani Lawrence 18

Quarter scores: Franklin Bulls 31-22, 58-45, 84-66