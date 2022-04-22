Friday, 22 April 2022

Second import named

    By Jeff Cheshire
    1. Sport
    2. Basketball

    Todd Withers will join the Nuggets this season. Photo: Getty Images
    The Otago Nuggets have locked in a second import.

    Todd Withers has signed with the team for the National Basketball League season, which begins next Thursday.

    A 2.02m forward, Withers will join the Nuggets from the Adelaide 36ers, where he has been playing as an import in the Australian NBL.

    He joins local duo Sam Timmins and Josh Aitcheson, fellow import Keith Williams and Waikato-product Nikau McCullough on the roster.

    Withers has notched 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game with the 36ers, bringing the ability to both score around the hoop and shoot from the outside.

    Before that, he played for Bologna in Serie A — Italy’s top league — and went at 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, while also ranking sixth in the league in blocks.

    He also put up similar
    numbers in 90 games across two years, with the Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA G League.

    While he will add punch to the offence, Withers’ length and mobility will offer equally important versatility at the defensive end.

    The team is to confirm its final import tomorrow, while the remainder of the roster will be named next week.

     

