Support of game in Otago rewarded

Carl Dickel. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Carl Dickel has been made a life member of Basketball Otago.

The 74-year-old had huge success coaching in the region across many levels, while also having represented the province as a player.

At national level he coached the Tall Ferns for 10 years, attending both the world championships and Olympics.

He was also the Tall Blacks assistant coach in 2007.

From 1994 to 1997 he coached the Otago Nuggets, amassing a 60.8% winning percentage, the highest of any Nuggets coach before this season.

He also coached many national championship-winning Otago age group teams, as well as a national champion women’s NBL team.

On top of that he had a highly successful time coaching at Logan Park High School, winning back-to-back national titles in 1985 and ’86 with the girls team.

As a player he represented both Otago and Canterbury in the 1960s and ’70s, winning multiple national titles.

Now living in Australia, he was nominated for the award by the Mid City Magic club. His nomination said no-one had influenced the sport in Otago more the Dickel.

"His coaching of most Otago age group teams shows just how passionate he was about Otago.

"He made a huge number of kids fall in love with the round ball.

"He was one of a few coaches that coached men's and women's teams at the same time to national success.

"Carl is the first person you think of when you say Otago basketball, as he is Mr Basketball.

"He is one of only three coaches in New Zealand basketball history to win multiple national titles in different age group levels.

"The only national title he didn’t win was secondary school boys [runners-up three times]."

Dickel’s sons, Mark and Richard, both had significant impacts on the game.

He was also an accomplished cricketer, playing 21 first-class matches for Otago between 1971 and 1983. A leg break bowler, he took 53 wickets at an average of 25.79.