Tuatara centre Loe grabs major awards

Rob Loe. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Auckland Tuatara centre Rob Loe has scooped the major National Basketball League awards.

The 31-year-old was named most valuable player, defensive player of the year and most outstanding forward.

And of course he was included in an all-star five which included Otago Nuggets power forward Todd Withers.

Withers was also nominated for the defensive player of the year but missed out to Loe.

Wither’s ability to defend any position one through to five, and drill three-pointers down the stretch, made him an easy inclusion in the all-star five which also included Canterbury Rams shooting guard Tevin Brown and fellow guards Jeremy Kendle (Sharks) and Jarrad Weeks (Tuatara).

The Nuggets picked up two other important awards.

It was named club of the year, and the tireless Angela Ruske was named general manager of the year.

The Steve McKean coach of the year was set to be announced late last night.

The youth player of the year award went to Walter Brown (Rams), and Charlie Dalton (Tuatara) was named most improved player of the year, edging the likes of Nuggets forward Robbie Coman.