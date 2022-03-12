World-beating duo reunite at Nuggets

Nikau McCullough

A former world champion duo is set to reconnect in Dunedin next month.

Nikau McCullough has signed with the Otago Nuggets for this year’s National Basketball League.

The 1.88m guard is the team’s second signing, joining centre Sam Timmins for the season, which begins at the end of next month.

While new to Otago, it is a duo that comes with an impressive pedigree.

The pair combined — alongside Tai Wynyard and Matt Freeman — to win the under-18 3x3 world title in 2015.

Both then spent the following four years in the United States, before returning to team up for the Franklin Bulls at the NBL Showdown in 2020.

McCullough spent last year with the Manawatu Jets, and was drafted by the Nuggets late last year for the NBL’s 3x3 Cup — which was eventually cancelled due to Omicron.

It laid the foundation for the 24-year-old to make Dunedin his home for this season.

"After [being drafted] I had a talk with [Nuggets coach Brent Matehaere]," McCullough said.

"He was just excited to have me there. Then a few weeks later I had a Zoom call with the management.

"Everyone seemed pretty excited to have me, which made me feel welcomed and encouraged me to sign."

He added he was excited to play with Timmins again.

McCullough is comfortable playing both point guard and off the ball and will essentially replace Richie Rodger, who has moved to the Taranaki Airs.

A solid ball handler and competent shooter, he hoped to have a solid season, while also ensuring he was productive.

He said he prefers having the ball in his hands, though, and was keen to embrace a bigger role.

"Personally I prefer point guard," he said.

"I feel I have a good feel for the game and who needs touches at what times. But just knowing I can shoot the ball, that’s another threat.

"I prefer to play the one.

"I want the pressure this year. That’s a big reason I came. I want to be thrown in the fire. I don’t want anyone bailing me out.

"I want to go through the growing pains and get exposed."

Originally from Hamilton, McCullough was a highly touted junior player for both Waikato and St John’s College.

Upon leaving school he had a stint in Wellington with the Saints, before leaving for St Mary’s University in Texas, where he played in the NCAA division two.

He spent three years there and was looking to transfer to a school in Florida for his final year.

However, that coincided with the beginning of the pandemic and he made the decision not to go back.

He had taken plenty from the experience, though.

"They’re just super intense. Over here it’s just the casual thing.

"The speed obviously, the athleticism, basically everything is a lot different.

"It’s a different game . . . even the structure of how it’s played. It’s more individual oriented than team. Whereas here it’s more team oriented. It’s a huge shift."

The Nuggets have also announced a final trial for players, which will be held on March 27.

The team begins its season on April 28 against the Nelson Giants.

- McCullough was named in the New Zealand team for the 3x3 World Cup Asia Qualifiers, to be held in Doha on March 25 and 26.

He was joined by Southland Shark Dom Kelman-Poto, as well as Wynyard and Taylor Britt.