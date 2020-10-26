All Blackjack final at NEV 10,000

It will be and all Blackjack final at the North East Valley 10,000, that is set to get underway at 3pm today at the North East Valley Bowling Club.

After a weekend of fine weather and some close and enthralling encounters to get to the money rounds, overnight and early rain hampered proceedings for the business end of the Speight's sponsored tournament today.

Despite the weather delays the large crowd present witnessed some quality play from Blackjacks Andrew Kelly (Canterbury) and defending champion Shannon McIlroy (Stoke) in the knockout rounds today. Much of which has been nothing short of impressive as they each accounted for the youthful talents of their opponents in the semifinal round to progress through to go head to head in the final..

Despite early promise Caleb Hope (Gore) fell victim to a relentless Kelly 21-4, and it was the vast experience on the world stage that saw McIlroy progress through for the opportunity to win an unprecedented fifth title with a semifinal victory over Finbar McGuighan (Stoke, Wellington) 21-16 in a match that at times could have swung either way as McGuighan made McIlroy work for every shot.

Despite playing out of the Canterbury 2017 Club in Christchurch, Kelly is no stranger to local bowlers as a player in the Dunedin regional PBA competition over recent years. While McIlroy has remained a popular inclusion in the NEV 10,000 since winning his first title in 2006. His other victories have been in 2008, 2012 and last year (2019).

McIlroy's bowls resume makes for a best seller with Commonwealth Games and World Championship results that would rate him among the greats of New Zealand lawn bowls. Many of his shots in his semifinal with McGuighan proving game breakers. Just as McGuighan appeared to draw shot McIlroy somehow was able to draw back in what was an enthralling encounter.

As the current world singles champion McIlroy's class and ability to handle the changing nature of the greens over the weekend drew plenty of attention from spectators.

- By Wayne Parsons