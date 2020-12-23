Awesome foursome

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The veteran Bannockburn four (from left) Bill Munro, Richie Clark, Wilson Moir and Dave Stewart have reason to smile, after winning the Bannockburn fours championships last Sunday.

The four, which had an average age of 79, won the club’s championships with a win over the four skippered by Alan Rickard.

After being led out by Stewart (78), Munro, at 94 the veteran of the team, played second. The youngest in the team, Clark, at 71, came in at third and Moir (73), was skip at the end.

The four won the final 13-6 which took place over two hours.

It is going to be a big year for the Bannockburn club as it celebrates its centenary next year.

The occasion will be marked on February 6-7 with two full greens in use.

A strong line-up has been confirmed, headed by Gary Lawson, Mike Kernaghan, Peter Thorne, Terry Scott, Shaun Scott, Andre Smith, Pat Houlihan and Trevor Drake.