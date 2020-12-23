Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Awesome foursome

    By Steve Hepburn
    1. Sport
    2. Bowls

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    The veteran Bannockburn four (from left) Bill Munro, Richie Clark, Wilson Moir and Dave Stewart have reason to smile, after winning the Bannockburn fours championships last Sunday.

    The four, which had an average age of 79, won the club’s championships with a win over the four skippered by Alan Rickard.

    After being led out by Stewart (78), Munro, at 94 the veteran of the team, played second. The youngest in the team, Clark, at 71, came in at third and Moir (73), was skip at the end.

    The four won the final 13-6 which took place over two hours.

    It is going to be a big year for the Bannockburn club as it celebrates its centenary next year.

    The occasion will be marked on February 6-7 with two full greens in use.

    A strong line-up has been confirmed, headed by Gary Lawson, Mike Kernaghan, Peter Thorne, Terry Scott, Shaun Scott, Andre Smith, Pat Houlihan and Trevor Drake.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter