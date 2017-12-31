Epic battle in opening game of women's singles

An epic battle between Blackjacks, Amy McIlroy (Stoke) and Serena Matthews (Southbridge) proved a highlight on a rain-affected third day of the BLK National Bowls Championships in Dunedin today.

McIlroy appeared in good touch as she kick-started her opening round game, drawing three shots on the first end. But not one to give up easily, Matthews reigned in the deficit, picking up one shot on the second end and two on the third to lock the game up at three apiece.

From then on the two went blow for blow in what was a very tight game that went for 28 ends and falling just five minutes short of the 2hr 30min time limit.

The two reacted well to the pressure each put on one another. After 24 ends the contest was tied at 15-all, when McIlroy drew four shots on the 25th end to open up a 19-15 lead.

McIlroy looked to be growing in confidence as she picked up another shot on the 26th end to take the game to match point. She played a toucher with her first bowl of the 27th end and rested her second bowl next to the first to block the jack.

Her third bowl was pure class as she brought it round behind for a second toucher and surround the jack, giving Matthews no alternative but to drive and crash the head, which she did with her fourth and final delivery to pull the scoreline back to 20-16 in favour of McIlroy.

The umpire then advised the players of a 10 minute warning to complete the match.

By this stage, McIlroy was reading the green superbly well as she set about surrounding the head once more, her second bowl another toucher. And with all four of her bowls surrounding the head Matthews had no answer but to drive with her final bowl, which only nudged a bowl of McIlroy's closer to the jack to hand McIlroy a vital 21-16 first round victory.

McIlroy went on to win her remaining qualifying games, 21-14 and 21-2, to progress through to post section play.

But it will be a tough road to the final for whomever progresses through post section in the women's singles, with pairs partner and defending champion Selina Goddard also going through undefeated along with other Blackjacks Tayla Bruce, Jo Edwards, Katelyn Inch and Val Smith.

Defending pairs champions Ashleigh Jeffcoat and Dale Rayner also made it through to post section play. Jeffcoat progressing through undefeated, but Rayner bouncing back after a first round loss to Val Smith.

Progress in the men's pairs seems to be following the form book, with defending champion Gary Lawson this year teaming up with 2016 champion Ali Forsyth safely through, finishing second in section three behind another composite pair of Caleb Hope and Graham Down.

The St Clair pair of Ross Stevens and Brent McEwen went through undefeated to top section one and the Milton pair of Brian Cowie and Allan Phillip progressed topping section six.

Among other's topping their sections to progress through were the composite pair of Shannon McIlroy and Justin Goodwin; Steve Mitchell and Don Cameron (Hikurangi) who topped section 10 and the composite pair of Scott Harrison and Tony Fabling who topped section 11.

Of local bowlers in the mix for post section pairs are brothers Jim and Terry Scott (North East Valley), and composite pair Mike Kernaghan and Tony Grantham.

Defending singles champion Dean Elgar is through to section play with Scott Roberts, and fellow composite pairs Richard Girvan and Michael Beesley, Peter Belliss and Lance Tasker, Sheldon Bagrie-Howley and Seamus Curtin, Andrew Kelly and Richard Hocking.

RESULTS

Women’s Pairs

Confirmed Qualifiers (winners of four, five or six games).

Section 1: Reen Stratford, Linda Ralph (Composite), Claire McKee, Shona Elder (Composite), Natasha Grimshaw, Leeane Paulson (Papakura), Jacqui Peterson, Pam Walker (Omakau), Christine Buchanan, Anne Doreen (Composite), Lyn Bevin, Ann Doreen (Composite), Jan Barclay, Lorraine Turnbull (Taieri),

Section 2: Joe Edwards, Val Smith (Composite), Dale Rayner, Ashleigh Jeffcoat (Composite), Ange Francis, Gill Swale (Te Rangi).

Section 3: Sandra Keith, Serena Matthews (Composite), Amy McIlroy, Selina Goddard) (Composite), Katelyn Inch, Tayla Bruce (Composite), Wynette McLachlan, Marilyn Paterson (Composite), Mandy Boyd, Angela Boyd (Burnside), Kristen Stampa, Rhonda Adams (Composite).

Section 4: Bev Morel, Sherrie Cottle (Composite), Kirsten Edwards, Leigh Griffin (Composite), Catherine Bien, Ling Cu (St Heliers), Theresa Woodham, Joyce McKinnel (Elmwood Park).

Section 5: Kelly McKerihen, Jan Shirley (Composite), Raelene Peters, Nicky Reed (Canterbury), Dale Bourke, Beth Brown (Taieri), Anne Muir, Carolyn Crawford (Composite), Rima Strickland, Paris Baker (Composite), Jennifer Dyhrberg, Raylene Walshaw (Taieri).

Section 6: Barbara Walker, Jan Hall (Composite), Sarah Scott, Bronwyn Stevens (Composite), Viv Freeth, Lyn Haworth (Composite).

Men’s pairs qualifiers for post section play

Section 1: Ross Stevens, Brent McEwan (St Clair), John Latimer, Les Wilson (Composite), Peter Hodson Sean O’Neill (South Canterbury), Duane White, Ray Webster (Forbury Park), Neil Atkinson, John Drayton (Composite), Tony Wood, Alan Veitch (Composite).

Section 2: Alister Watson, Ritchie Muir (Composite), Steve Fleming, Steve Wilson (Forbury Park), Stewart Alderton, Blair Cowan (Green Island), Paul McKinnel, Graham Low (Composite), Bob Sanders, Jamie Nicol (Composite).

Section 3: Caleb Hope, Graham Down (Composite), Ali Forsyth, Gary Lawson (Composite), Robbie Reed, Trevor Pascoe (Composite); Bradley Down, Fingar McGuigan (Composite); Rob Ashton, Peter Sain (Carlton Cornwall).

Section 4: Scott Harrison, Tony Fabling (Composite), Sean Thompson, Rory Soden (Composite),

Raymond Martin, Richard Corry (Victoria), David Archer, Craig Forgie (Taieri).

Section 5: Graham Coppins, Ross Malcolm (Composite); Martin Kreft, Keri Rupene (Taieri), Nick Sinclair, Callum Horwell (Composite), Craig Merrilees, Brent Thomson (Waikiwi), Brian Cooper, Peter Brown (Levin), Alvin Gardiner, Adrian Robins (Composite).

Section 6: Brian Cowie, Allan Philip (Milton), Alistair Waugh, Peter Andrews (Taieri), Andy McLean, Roger Stevens (Composite), Peter Bellis, Lance Tasker (Composite), Michael Wood, Malcolm Wilson (Taieri).

Section 7: Shannon McIlroy, Justin Goodwin (Composite), Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Seamus Curtin (Composite), Graham Hislop, Richard Kerr (Composite); Terry Scott, Jim Scott (North East Valley); Kerry Becks, Jason Dunn (Kaiapoi).

Section 8: Jamie Hill, Barry O’Brian (Composite); Mike Solomon, Ken Addley (Naenae); Mike Evans, Brady Amer (Composite); Matt Tautari, Craig Tinker (Composite); Richard Girvan, Michael Beesley (Composite).

Section 9: Rob Gibson, Marty Webb (Composite); Neville Thomson, Blair Thomson (Balclutha); Laurie Guy, Mark Burgess (Victoria); Mike Small, Barry Williams (Burnside); Phil Stevenson, Rex Calder (Outram).

Section 10: Steve Mitchell, Don Cameron (Hikurangi); Shane Sincock, Marty Hammond (Composite); Dean Elgar, Scott Roberts (Composite); Craig McCaw, Geoff Wilson (Kaikorai); Mike Kernaghan, Tony Grantham (Composite); Rod Fleming, Mike Bracegirdle (Forbury Park); Joko Susilo, Paul King (Andersons Bay).

Section 11: Andrew Kelly, Richard Hocking (Composite), Allan Holmes, Bill Behrans (Maheno), Ewan Kirk, Bruce Walker (Composite), Lance Pascoe, Shane Pascoe (Composite), Steve Sanders, Earl Doidge (Te Rangi).

Section 12: Teo Turua, Ta Rito (Bridge Park); Paddy Stewart, Jonty Horwell (Composite); Reece Aiken, Russell Reynolds (Fairfield); Barry Aspin, Kevin Piper (Te Atatu Peninsula).

- By Wayne Parsons