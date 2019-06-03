Mason survives scares to claim title

Elliott Mason

Southland representative Elliot Mason saved his best bowls until the final.

He won the Dunedin regional Scottish international singles in PBA competition at the Dunedin Lawn Bowls Stadium yesterday.

A winner of the national title in the associated international singles last year, Mason (25) cruised through section play.

He was almost undone in his quarterfinal against Bruce McDowell (Taieri) when he was kept scoreless in the first set with an 11-0.

But Mason clawed his way back, winning the second set 7-4 to force a tiebreak.

That tiebreak could not have been closer, Mason winning the final end by just 2mm.

His semifinal against twin brother Oliver was an equally enthralling encounter.

The two went shot for shot and there was no shortage of the odd piece of brotherly advice.

Oliver claimed the first set 9-6, but Elliot bounced back to win the second 8-4 to force the tiebreak which he won 2-0.

Elliot met third-year junior bowler Travis Cook, of the Kia Toa Club in Timaru, in the final.

A past Australian professional golfer, Cook survived an early first-round scare to Bill Hinton (Andersons Bay).

He progressed through section play and beat international Andrew Kelly (Christchurch) 2-1 in a tiebreak in his quarterfinal and Blair Barringer (Taieri) 2-0 in a tiebreak in the semifinal.

Unfortunately for Cook, the intensity he brought to his quarterfinal and semifinal matches eluded him.

Mason could do no wrong with his draw shots, which locked Cook out of the encounter.

Mason walked away the winner 9-2, 10-3.

"Bruce dusted me up a bit in our match and it's always a good contest with Oliver," Mason said.

"But at the end of the day you take what you can get.

"There's no prisoners, that's for sure.

"Everyone is out here trying to win it."

Tania Woodham, of Halswell, had not won a game in her three years of PBA competition, but her first victory will be one to remember.

She knocked out Beth Brown (Taieri) in the first round 6-7, 8-2 (2-1 on tie-break).

The Shanghai Singles, the opening competition in the Dunedin regional PBA competition, was a keenly contested affair on Friday evening.

Three of the players who featured throughout last year's PBA season contested the final of the three-player hybrid singles yesterday.

Marty Kreft (St Clair) showed a cool head under pressure to secure the honours.

He defeated Phil Austin (Halswell, Christchurch) 33-13 and Wally Shaw (St Kilda) 33-19.

Earlier honours went to Austin when he scored a five-shot lead on the first end.

Competition concludes today with playoff rounds of the ranking singles.



