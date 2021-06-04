North v South teams announced

Many of the biggest names in New Zealand bowls will turn out in Dunedin this September.

The teams for the newly instituted North v South inter-island challenge were announced yesterday and plenty of quality will be on show at the Dunedin Lawn Bowls Stadium

Mike Kernaghan provides a local presence among the stars in the 18-strong South team.

The Dunedin bowler joins the likes of Ali Forsyth, Gary Lawson and Shannon McIlroy in creating a very strong men’s side.

Dunedin duo Sarah Scott and Keanu Darby will also turn out for the South.

Meanwhile Gore’s Sheldon Bagrie-Howley is another familiar face to southern fans.

The flamboyant player has made his mark in the Bowls3Five competition in recent years.

On the women’s side, Jo Edwards and Val Smith provide an impressive duo for the South.

However, the North possesses quality of its own.

Selina Smith (nee Goddard) has already had an impressive career, which includes a Commonwealth Games medal, at just 26 years old.

She is joined by 21-year-old Seamus Curtin, while Michael Galloway and Chris Le Lievre — who bowls out of Queensland now — add experience to the mix.

Hamilton’s Debbie White said she was excited about the event and had happy memories of playing in Dunedin.

"I am absolutely super excited," she said.

"I think the whole team thing is going to be epic.

"Dunedin is a happy hunting ground for me. Bev [Corbett] and I actually won a pairs title there.

"It’s going to be interesting over the winter. We’re in our off-season now."

The teams will be made up of nine men and nine women, each team containing a para-bowler.

South para-bowler Bruce Wakefield, of Christchurch, is thrilled to be involved.

"It’s absolutely brilliant to be named in the South Island team," he said.

"There’s nothing like north versus south rivalry.

"I’m a big fan of golf and the Ryder Cup format has a sudden death-ness of it. Every game is crucial — a brilliant concept.

"I’ve played there [Dunedin] before a few years ago, but it’s changed a bit since then.

"As long as it [the surface] is consistent and you can play your shots on it.

"It doesn’t really matter what the surface is — you can adapt to it."

The event will played from September 3-5.

North v South Challenge teams

North: Seamus Curtin, Dan Dickison, Michael Galloway, Jamie Hill, Chris Le Lievre, Ray Martin, Finbar McGuigan, Rory Soden, Graham Skellern, Clare Hendra, Ashleigh Jeffcoat, Leeane Poulson, Lisa Prideaux, Dale Rayner, Selina Smith, Nicole Toomey, Debbie White, Linda Bennett. Non-playing captain – Sharon Sims.

South: Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Keanu Darby, Ali Forsyth, Mike Kernaghan, Andrew Kelly, Gary Lawson, Shannon McIlroy, Lance Pascoe, Bruce Wakefield, Mandy Boyd, Tayla Bruce, Kirsten Edwards, Jo Edwards, Katelyn Inch, Sarah Scott, Val Smith, Bronwyn Stevens, Pam Walke. Non-playing captain – Maurice Symes.