Kiwi cyclists claim another four medals

Aaron Gate (centre) wins gold, Tom Sexton wins silver and Australia's Conor Leahy gets bronze in the men's 4000m individual pursuit at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand has picked up another four medals on the track at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Track cyclist Bryony Botha won the gold medal in the 3000m individual pursuit at the Commonwealth Games.

Botha qualified for the final against Australia's Maeve Plouffe in a Games Record time and reduced that record time again in the final for a time of 3.18 seconds.

Aaron Gate then won gold in the Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit.

It was a head to head battle between Gate and team-mate Tom Sexton - who came away with Silver.

Sexton set a personal best and broke the Commonwealth Games record in his qualifying heat in 4.8 seconds but Gate bettered that to be top qualifier in 4.7 seconds.

In the final Gate won by nearly five seconds with a time of 4.7 seconds.

The pair won gold in the 4000m team pursuit yesterday.

Then Ellesse Andrews completed a fanstastic morning for the team with a gold in the women's sprint by beating Canada's Kelsey Mitchell 2-0 in the best of three final.

It was Andrews' third medal of the Games, and her second gold.

Botha said she surprised herself.

"I was so surprised. After this morning's ride I left it all out there and I was wondering what I'd have left in the tank. When I got out there I felt awesome and I kept running and I'm so happy with the result," Botha said.

"It's so special. This is my event. I can't imagine an event I'd rather get a gold medal in."

The Aucklander was also part of the team that won the silver medal in the women's team pursuit.