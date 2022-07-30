Pascoe wins gold in Birmingham

Dam Sophie Pascoe celebrates her win in the pool. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Paralympian Dame Sophie Pascoe has won gold in the women's S9 100 metre freestyle.

Dame Sophie Pascoe won gold with a time of 1:02.95 with Australia's Emily Beecroft coming in second.

Dame Sophie Pascoe is New Zealand's most decorated Paralympian. She has won a total of 20 medals across four Paralympian Games, including two golds, a silver and a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

She was made a dame last year for her services to swimming.

She made her international debut when she was 13 years old and when she was only 15 she won three golds and one silver at the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games.

Dame Sophie has also been named Disabled Sportsperson of the Year on six occasions at the Halberg Awards and was named Para Athlete of the Decade in 2020.