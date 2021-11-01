133-run stand helps set up win

Llew Johnson goes for a big heave for North East Valley against Albion at Tonga Park during the opening round of Dunedin club cricket on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The Kindley brothers, Will and Hunter, combined in a 133-run stand for the fourth wicket to help set up a 53-run win for North East Valley against Albion at Tonga Park on Saturday.

The Swans had slumped to 29 for three. Star batsman Llew Johnson (13) and former international Neil Broom (9) succumbed to a tremendous spell by Matt Bacon, who finished with five for 29 from his 10 overs.

But the Kindley siblings got the innings back on track. Hunter made 73 and older brother Will made 62.

Both players put away the poor deliveries but also played with the patience you need early in the season.

Otago seamer Jarrod McKay swatted 26 not out from 33 deliveries to help the Swans post 230.

Albion opener Josh Tasman-Jones (33) and former Otago all-rounder Sam Wells (41) put together a solid launching pad. But the Eagles could not establish another decent partnership and were bowled out for 177.

Hunter Kindley grabbed a brace of wickets to complete a fine day, and Oli White took three for 21.

Taieri 227 beat CDK 165

Taieri seamer Regan Flaws ran through the Carisbrook-Dunedin/Kaikorai middle order to help secure a 62-run win at Brooklands Park.

The defending champions were chasing 228 for the win and opener Jordan Gain did his bit with 85 from 82 balls.

He clouted six sixes and six fours but once he was removed by Flaws, the floodgates opened.

Taieri crashed from 127 for one to 165 all out. And Flaws was the architect of their demise. But left-arm spinner Ben Lockrose picked up a couple of key wickets as well and had batted nicely.

He scored 47 from 46 balls to help his side reach 227. But Beckham Wheeler-Greenall did the heavy lifting with a fluent 80 from 78 balls at the top of the order.

Josh Finnie and Kurt Johnston picked up three wickets apiece for CDK.

Green Island 264 for four beat University-Grange 219

Green Island openers Josh Kellett and Brad Kneebone put on 154 for the opening wicket to help undo University-Grange at Memorial Park.

Both played with caution and built their innings slowly. Kellett made 60 from 91 balls and was out in 37th over.

Kneebone’s 88 came off 147 balls and was a reward for plenty of patience.

Former Volts all-rounder Christi Viljoen injected some momentum with a hard-hit 45 from 32 balls. It was an important knock in the context of the game.

University-Grange opener Jacob Cumming, who was fresh from a half century for Otago A last week, kept his side in the chase with 66 from 94. But Thomas McClean (29) and Charlie Holt (22) were unable to extend their cameos and University-Grange fell 45 runs short.

Spinner Jed Mockford shone with four for 39 from 10 overs, while Viljoen bowled a tight five over spell and picked up the wicket of opener Stephen Markham first ball of the innings.