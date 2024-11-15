'Amazing ride': Southee to retire from test cricket

Tim Southee's illustrious 18-year international career has seen him chalk up 391 internationals and numerous records.

Black Caps stalwart Tim Southee will end his test career after the upcoming series against England.

The Black Caps' all-time leading international wicket-taker (770) today confirmed the three- test series would be his last for New Zealand, unless the side qualified for the ICC World test Championship final next June - for which he would make himself available.

Following the England series, Southee will make a decision on whether he has one final white-ball swansong against Sri Lanka after Christmas.

The first test against England is at Hagley Oval in Christchurch starting November 28, followed by games at Wellington's Basin Reserve and Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The 35-year-old is the only player in the world to claim more than 300 test wickets, 200 ODI wickets and 100 T20I wickets.

Part of the test squad which recently created history in India, Southee said it was a tough decision to retire, but one which he was at peace with.

"Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up," he said.

"To play for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the great test honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.

"Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap.

"It's been an amazing ride and I wouldn't change a thing."

Tim Southee bowls during the first test between New Zealand and South Africa in Mount Maunganui this year. Photo: Getty Images

Southee saluted the new crop of fast bowlers who had emerged in recent years and looked forward to passing the baton to them.

"I've really loved working with these exciting young bowlers and watching them perform at the highest level. Now it's their turn to take this team forward and they know I'll always be there to support, from near or far."

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Southee's record speaks for itself, but it was his impact on winning games for New Zealand that shouldn't be underestimated.

"Tim's durability and resilience has been outstanding. He's an incredibly tough competitor who gets himself up for big occasions and is rarely injured."

Southee has been a mainstay leading the New Zealand attack across all three formats since debuting in 2008, appearing in four ICC Cricket World Cups, seven T20 World Cups, two Champions Trophy tournaments and a WTC Final.

He spearheaded the Black Caps' memorable charge to the 2015 Cricket World Cup Final on home soil and played a pivotal role in the side's triumph in the inaugural ICC WTC (2019-21), claiming 56 wickets at an average of 20 over the two year campaign, including five wickets in the final at Southampton.

Southee's new-ball combination with Trent Boult resulted in 833 international wickets across their 177 games together.

Southee played 105 games for Northern Districts since debuting as an 18-year-old in first-class cricket in 2007.

He has indicated that he would still remain available for domestic and franchise cricket.

Southee statistics

• 770 wickets in all internationals - the most by any New Zealander, next best is Daniel Vettori (696).

• 385 international Test wickets in red/pink ball games and 385 international white-ball wickets.

• Only player in the world to claim more than 300 Test wickets, 200 ODI wickets and 100 T20I wickets.

• One of only four players in the world to play 100+ internationals in all three formats.

• One of only six New Zealanders to play 100 Test matches.

• Most wickets for NZ in Test victories, 207 wickets at 22 average, including at least one wicket in every Test that NZ won.

• 164 T20I wickets, the most in world cricket

• 83 catches in Tests and 192 in all internationals - fifth on both lists for New Zealand fielders.

• 391 international appearances for NZ is 5th on the list.

• The best figures for NZ in ODIs, 7-33 v England at Wellington, 2015.

• The best figures for NZ in T20Is, 5-18 v Pakistan at Auckland, 2010.

• Only New Zealander to take two T20I hat-tricks.

• 96 sixes in Test cricket - the sixth most of any player in the world.

• Claimed 5 for 55 and scored 77 off 40 balls on Test debut v England at Napier 2007-08. His nine sixes in the second innings is a record for any player on Test debut.