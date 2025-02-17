Appleby extend lead with comfortable win

Appleby extended their lead in the Southland 50-over club competition on Saturday after their 115-run win over Southland Boys’ High School.

Appleby had first turn at bat and got through to 204 runs before being bowled out in the 44th over.

Jamie Clark scored 50 runs and Rob Leishman (31) also put in a meaningful contribution.

After a decent bowling performance, the school batters lasted 40 overs, but struggled to score runs and were bowled out for just 89.

Waikoikoi beat Marist by 87 runs on the main oval at Queen’s Park.

The country team batted first and amassed 246 for seven from their allotted overs.

Todd Thayer top scored

with 78.

In reply, Marist were bowled out for 159 in the 33rd over.

Abid Younas (42 off 41 balls) and Jeremy Boyle (37 off 31) batted well for Marist, while Welby Reed (four for 18) and Oliver Picken (three for 14) were the best of the Waikoikoi bowlers.

— John Langford