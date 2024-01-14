Auckland Aces power to victory over Volts

Volts captain Dean Foxcroft. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Aced it.

The Auckland Aces were too classy at Eden Park this afternoon, handing the Otago Volts a seven-wicket loss.

After finishing all out for just 138 runs, the Volts almost managed to wrestle the game back with the ball, taking three wickets in the power play.

Aces opener George Worker was caught at wide third man and fellow opener Sean Solia pulled his shot straight to Jacob Duffy, leaving them 21 for two.

Captain Robbie O’Donnell went by the same fate and suddenly the Volts were up and about.

But Cam Fletcher – who was dropped by Duffy on the boundary - came in at No 5 and punished the Volts, smacking 74 off 51 to bring his side home.

He combined with Briggs for an excellent 105-run partnership, something that was lacking during the Volts innings.

They were good with the ball, too.

Jock McKenzie, brother of former Otago Volt and Canterbury bowler Angus, was fantastic on debut, taking three wickets and a nice catch, and Danru Ferns returned the same figures.

The win pushed the Aces to the top of the Super Smash ladder.

The Volts struggled to really get going with either the bat or the ball.

After their opening three wickets, they were unable to make anything in the field, and captain Dean Foxcroft and Max Chu were the only notable batting partnership.

Volts opener Hamish Rutherford whacked a four off the opening delivery and a six off the first in the next over.

But then he banged it straight up in the air and was caught by McKenzie.

Jake Gibson edged behind to Fletcher, leaving the Volts 11 for two in the third over.

Chu added some reprieve.

He smacked a big six, and two fours in the third over, and played some lovely shots during his spell.

He controlled his partnership with Foxcroft until Chu also scooped the ball high.

Solia skidded to get under his own delivery, juggling the ball, and eventually securing the wicket for the Volts to be 51 for three.

Foxcroft – who was dropped on 0 by Worker – struggled to find his timing early on, but was the mainstay of the Volts innings.

He finished not out for 46, but did not find much support with too many wickets falling in quick succession.

Ollie White went for three, and Llew Johnson and Dale Phillips both for nine, as the Volts struggled to create meaningful partnerships to steer them through.

They slumped to 99 for six when Ben Lockrose made a nice cameo at the death.

He added a much needed 22 runs off 13 balls, before he was bowled by Ferns, as was Andrew Hazeldine.

Travis Muller and Duffy were run out for the Volts to finish on 138.