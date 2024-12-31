Bates set to be fifth female to reach 100 Super Smash games

Suzie Bates. GETTY IMAGES

Veteran White Ferns and Otago top-order batter Suzie Bates is set to join an elite list of female players to reach 100 Super Smash games during today’s match against the Central Hinds at Molyneux Park, Alexandra.

Bates will join Katie Perkins (Auckland, 113 games), Frankie Mackay (Canterbury, 113 games), Amy Satterthwaite (Canterbury, 105 games) and former team-mate Katey Martin (103 games) in the 100 club.

Earlier in the month, Bates became the first woman to reach 25,000 career runs during the White Ferns series against Australia in Wellington, "once again showcasing the legendary career she has built", a press release from the Otago Cricket Association stated.

Bates, who debut for the Sparks in 2003 when she was 15, will be hoping Otago collects their second win of the campaign to put the side in a good position heading into the new year.

Their team remains unchanged from the side which cruised to an impressive seven-wicket win against Auckland in Alexandra on Sunday.

Spinners Eden Carson and Kirstie Gordon claimed five wickets between them, while swing bowler Emma Black’s one for 16 represented a solid outing as well.

Polly Inglis played an influential role with the bat, clubbing a brisk and undefeated 29.

Women’s Super Smash

Sparks

Suzie Bates, Bella James, Felicy Robertson, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Hayley Jensen, Olivia Gain, Kirstie Gordon, Anna Browning, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Molly Loe.