Black Caps England rematch to open World Cup

The heartbreaking moment England 'won' the World Cup final in 2019. Photo: Getty images

The Black Caps will kick off their 2023 Cricket World Cup campaign with a blockbuster rematch of their heartbreaking defeat in the 2019 final against England.

New Zealand will play the defending champions in Ahmedabad on October 5 in the opening match of the tournament, according to a draft schedule from the BCCI presented to the ICC, reports ESPNcricinfo.

The Black Caps will also face hosts India in Dharamsala on October 22, Australia at the same venue on October 29, South Africa in Pune on November 1 and Pakistan in Bengaluru on November 5.

The Kiwis fell to England in the 2019 tournament after a dramatic super over tiebreaker, with the clash decided on the last ball.

The Ahmedabad stadium seats more than 100,000 spectators and will also host the final on November 19.

Hosts India will reportedly play matches across nine different venues.

ESPN reports that there has been an unprecedented delay in the schedule, with the World Cup starting in less than four months. The past two tournaments have had their fixtures finalised more than a year in advance.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said last month that the schedule would be released during the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, which finished in the early hours of Monday morning with the Aussies claiming a dominant victory.

No reason has been provided for the delay.