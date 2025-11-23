Black Caps steady ship for series sweep

Black Cap Mark Chapman plays a shot during the third ODI match against the West Indies on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

Mark Chapman and Michael Bracewell steadied a shaky Black Caps batting effort, guiding them to a one-day series sweep of West Indies.

Chasing a target of only 162 for victory in Hamilton on Saturday, New Zealand were staggering at 70/4, but Chapman and Bracewell combined for a 75-run partnership off 48 balls that steadied the ship.

Chapman was eventually dismissed for 64 off 63 balls, including two sixes, with the home side needing only 17 runs to win.

Bracewell was unbeaten on 40 off 31 balls at the end, after bowler Zak Foulkes struck the winning runs, lapping a delivery over the wicketkeeper for two.

Earlier, New Zealand had bundled their rivals out for 161 in the 37th over, with fast-bowler Matt Henry doing most of the damage, taking 4 for 43.

Foulkes captured the crucial scalp of West Indies captain Shai Hope, who scored a century in a losing effort three days earlier.

This time round, Hope followed a loose delivery down legside, tickling a catch to keeper Tom Latham for only 16.

The tourists appeared dead in the water at 95/7, but their tailenders put on 66 runs for the last three wickets, anchored by allrounder Roston Chase's 38 runs.

The international rivals now turn their attention to the red ball, with the first of three tests scheduled to begin at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on December 2, with other tests in Wellington at the Basin Reserve (from December 10) and Mt Maunganui's Bay Oval (from December 18).

Roach recalled for test series

The West Indies have recalled veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach to spearhead their attack which is missing two key bowlers.

With both Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph sidelined by injuries, the squad features an intriguing blend of experience and fresh blood, including a maiden call-up for Ojay Shields. The 29-year-old fast bowler will get his first taste of international cricket on the notoriously challenging New Zealand pitches.

Roach has not played a test since January but the 37-year-old is an experienced campaigner with 85 tests and 284 wickets, and he was called up with an eye on the playing surfaces which are expected to favour the fast bowlers.

The series forms part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship, where West Indies are bottom of the standings after five tests, while New Zealand have yet to play a series.

WEST INDIES TEST SQUAD

Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Ojay Shields.

- additional reporting by Reuters