Brutal innings punishes butter-fingered Volts

Tim Robinson of Wellington celebrates his century after being dropped three times. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

No-one drops Tim Robinson three times and gets away with it.

The Wellington opener smashed 139 off 64 balls to lead his side to a 74-run win at the Basin Reserve today.

The Otago Volts produced a clumsy and costly effort in the field.

Robinson was the major beneficiary. He was put down three times on his way to a scintillating knock of 139 — the second-highest T20 innings in New Zealand.

The 21-year-old’s maiden T20 century provided the scaffolding for Wellington’s menacing total of 234 for five.

Jake Gibson (56) thumped a rapid half century to give Otago some hope early.

Dean Foxcroft (29 off 15) played some nice shots as well.

But the chase faltered when they were removed from the crease and Volts slumped to be all out for 160.

Otago could have avoided a world of pain.

Robinson was dropped first ball of the game when he slammed a pull shot to Matt Bacon at short mid wicket.

Nick Greenwood bagged a golden duck. He chipped a drive to Hamish Rutherford at mid-on later in the over.

But that was a mere blip.

Andrew Hazeldine was slammed for three fours in the second over.

His pace was working against him with Nick Kelly and Robinson throwing the bat at the ball.

Dean Foxcroft brought himself on hoping some spin would slow the scoring.

But Robinson had found his range and clobbered the ball down the ground for four.

The next went for six over extra cover and he followed up with another four and six.

The over cost 22 runs.

Robinson offered another opportunity on 44. He mistimed a lofted drive and Foxcroft made good ground to get to the ball at long-off.

But having done the hard work he messed it up completely.

Robinson brought up 50 from a leading edge which ballooned in the air but remained out of reach.

He was tormenting the fielders.

Gibson was the next player to let Robinson escape. It was a tough caught-and-bowled opportunity.

He ran back while looking over his shoulder and was not able to get a hand on it.

But it was a chance nonetheless.

Robinson whacked a six and four at the back end of Gibson’s over to smear the bowler’s figures some more.

Kelly looked as if he had been trapped lbw for 36.

Bacon thought so. The confident appeal was waved away and Kelly swatted a reverse sweep for four next ball.

He eventually perished for 48, having combined in a 125-run stand.

With Robinson still there the Volts were under the hammer.

Bacon, who had dropped the opener earlier, got thumped for four sixes and a boundary in the final over of the innings.

Dale Phillips caught one of those sixes on the boundary’s edge but had a toe on the rope, so it was six more to Robinson and Wellington.

Robinson holed out last ball, which would have been no consolation for Bacon.

The Volts’ next assignment is against Canterbury at Hagley Oval on Boxing Day.