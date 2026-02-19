White Fern Lauren Down retiring

Lauren Down debuted for the Hearts in 2011 and went on to play 202 games for Auckland and 48 for New Zealand. Photo: ODT files

White Ferns and Auckland batter Lauren Down has announced her retirement from cricket.

Down debuted for the Hearts in 2011 and went on to play 202 games for her province and 48 for New Zealand.

The Hearts' third all-time appearance maker, Down also ends her career as their third all-time leading T20 run scorer (1496) and fourth all-time leading List A run scorer (2690). She also contributed 41 wickets during her early days as an allrounder.

She was a member of the Auckland side that won the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield five times.

Down made her full White Ferns debut in a one-run ODI win over the West Indies in Lincoln in March 2018.

She opted out of a White Ferns central contract for the 2023-24 season to welcome her first child, before returning to the 2024-25 list and featuring on the 2024 tours of England and India.

Down represented New Zealand for what would be the final time in the 3rd ODI against Australia at Wellington's Basin Reserve in December 2024.