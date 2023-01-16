Chu stars as CDK cruises past Uni-Grange

Dunedin premier club cricket resumed with a round of T20 games on Saturday.

Uni-Grange 102 lost to CDK 105/2 by eight wickets

Otago wicketkeeper Max Chu enhanced his prospects for a Volts T20 recall with a free-wheeling innings at Tonga Park.

The CDK Hounds chased down a moderate target of 103 with ease in the 12th over.

Chu, left out of the Volts’ recent Super Smash games as they tinkered to find a different balance, thrashed 54 not out off 29 balls, including three fours and five sixes.

Vinay Chandrappa added a handy 34 off 22 to seal victory.

Earlier, Shawn Hicks (20 off 14) had been the only University-Grange player to get anything resembling a start.

Plenty of CDK bowlers posted impressive figures, among them Patrick Arnold (two for eight off two overs), our old mate Fill-In (actually Charles Hendry, two for 16 off four), Chandrappa (two for 17 off three) and Kurt Johnston (two for 21 off four).

NE Valley 182/9 beat Taieri 121 by 61 runs

There are plenty of ducks around Mosgiel but it was the Swans who were shining on Saturday.

North East Valley dominated with bat and ball at Brooklands to thump home team Taieri.

Swans’ opener Thorn Parkes got the ball rolling with 40 off 29 balls (five fours and two sixes), and a couple of ageless wonders then chipped in as Valley rattled up 182 for nine off its allotted overs.

Former Volts top-liners Neil Broom (40 off 32 balls) and Derek de Boorder (37 off 18) had some fun in the sun.

While the home bowling attack took some tap, Ben McCall grabbed three for 40, Nick Kwant two for 37 and Hamish Hunter two for 42.

Taieri’s chase started well, and with Beckham Wheeler-Greenall (35 off 18) and Kwant (19 off nine) firing, the score was quickly 60 for two.

But their dismissals led to a collapse, and only Dwayne Weir (22 not out) could scrabble together much as the innings wrapped up in the 19th over.

Hunter Kindley (three for 23) led the Valley bowlers, and both Kaleb Mckay and Travis Muller grabbed a pair of wickets.

Albion 129/9 lost to Gr Is 134/5 by five wickets

Green Island defended its Sunnyvale pitch with a balanced all-round performance.

Chasing 130 for victory, the Swamp Rats’ top order did the job and Elliot Santner finished off with an unbeaten 17 off 15 balls, including a six to win the game in the 19th over.

Brad Kneebone hit five boundaries in his 40 off 31 balls, Joel Meade added 30 off 29, and Christi Viljoen smacked 24 off 17.

Earlier, Albion had nibbled away but had not been able to build any partnerships as it just managed to bat the 20 overs.

Joe Smellie (29 off 28) was the only batter to pass 20, though Josh Cuttance was looking good as he blazed 14 off seven balls before running out of balls.

Green Island’s bowlers all impressed, led by Blair Soper (three for 25), Nick Parata (two for 28) and Tony Cardno (two for 34).