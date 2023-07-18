Cricket: Dunedin to host five internationals over summer

The Black Caps will return to University of Otago Oval for two matches this summer. Photo: Getty Images

Test series against South Africa and Australia for the Black Caps and white ball series against Pakistan and England for the White Ferns highlight the 2023-24 home international cricket schedule released today.

The summer schedule will comprise a potential 48 days of cricket, played across 10 venues from Auckland in the north to Dunedin in the south.

Dunedin will host five matches, two for the Black Caps against Pakistan and Bangladesh and three for the White Ferns against Pakistan and England.

The White Ferns will also play two games against Pakistan in Queenstown.

The Black Caps, who have never won a test series against South Africa home or away, will square off against the Proteas in Tauranga and Hamilton, ahead of hosting World Test Champions Australia for the first time since 2016, in Wellington and Christchurch.

The White Ferns will return from their away series in South Africa to host Pakistan in T20I and ODI series, after which they will play five T20Is and three ODIs against England – who will also bring their A team for white ball series against New Zealand A.

Beginning at the start of December when the Pakistan women arrive and ending at the start of April when the England women depart, the home summer will boast 32 internationals, all screened live and free-to-air on TVNZ. The Alternative Commentary Collective will be calling all Black Caps and White Ferns home internationals for both the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

On top of facing South Africa and Australia in the Test arena, the Black Caps will also play Bangladesh in ODI and T20 series in December, Pakistan in a five match T20 series in January, before taking on Australia in three T20Is, two of which will be played at Eden Park.

A feature of the home international season is the scheduling of no fewer than 10 double-headers, as New Zealand Cricket attempts to address both the needs of different audiences and enhance the efficiency of its playing programme in an era of climate change awareness.

NZC chief executive David White said playing consecutive games at the same venue allowed organisers to cater for different tastes in terms of patronage, as well as reduce the amount of air travel and transport for teams, officials, broadcasters, and fans.

“In terms of venues with lights, we’ve been able to schedule several back-to-back night matches and day matches to ensure good opportunities for both families and adult patrons, respectively, which we think is good for the game,” he said.

“It’s a strategy that also complements our need to prioritise energy efficiency – and to just do the right thing as a sports organisation, given the challenges we’re facing from climate change these days.”

White said there was already a great sense of anticipation over the upcoming home summer programme, particularly with all games being screened live and free-to-air and the enormous exposure for cricket, as a result.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for cricket in New Zealand, both in terms of the great series and teams on offer this summer, and the ability for fans to either attend the matches first-hand or watch live on TV at no charge.

“It’s great that people will be able to watch on their TVs at home or follow the action on digital devices no matter where they happen to be over the summer.”

Summer schedule

White Ferns v Pakistan

Dec 3 - 1st T20, Dunedin, 1pm

Dec 5 - 2nd T20, Dunedin, 1pm

Dec 9 - 3rd T20, Queenstown, 1pm

Dec 12 - 1st ODI, Queenstown, 11am

Dec 15 - 2nd ODI, Christchurch, 2pm

Dec 18 - 3rd ODI, Christchurch, 2pm

Black Caps v Bangladesh

Dec 17 - 1st ODI, Dunedin 11am

Dec 20 - 2nd ODI, Nelson, 11am

Dec 23 - 3rd ODI, Napier, 11am

Dec 27 - 1st T20, Napier, 7.10pm

Dec 29 - 2nd T20, Tauranga, 7.10pm

Dec 31 - 3rd T20, Tauranga, 1pm

Black Caps v Pakistan

Jan 12 - 1st T20, Auckland, 7.10pm

Jan 14 - 2nd T20, Hamilton, 7.10pm

Jan 17 - 3rd T20, Dunedin, 1pm

Jan 19 - 4th T20, Christchurch, 7.10pm

Jan 21 - 5th T20, Christchurch, 7.10pm

Black Caps v South Africa

Feb 4-8 - 1st test, Tauranga, 11am

Feb 13-17 - 2nd test, Hamilton, 11am

Black Caps v Australia

Feb 21 - 1st T20, Wellington, 7.10pm

Feb 23 - 2nd T20, Auckland, 7.10pm

Feb 25 - 3rd T20, Auckland, 1pm

Fen 29-Mar 4 - 1st test, Wellington, 11am

Mar 8-12 - 2nd test, Christchurch, 11am

White Ferns v England

March 19 - 1st T20, Dunedin, 1pm

March 22 - 2nd T20, Nelson, 1pm

March 24 - 3rd T20, Nelson, 1pm

March 27 - 4th T20, Wellington, 1pm

March 29 - 5th T20, Wellington, 1pm

April 1 - 1st ODI, Wellington, 11am

April 4 - 2nd ODI, Hamilton, 11am

April 7 - 3rd ODI, Hamilton, 11am