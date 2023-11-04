Deja vu as Black Caps meet nemesis

The Black Caps celebrates a wicket during Wednesday's match against South Africa in Pune, India. Photo: Getty Images

Anything about this World Cup seem familiar to you?

You know, the Black Caps get off to cracking start, stumble through a series of losses at the backend of the round-robin but squeak into the playoffs on net run rate.

That is pretty much what unfolded in 2019 and the Black Caps are on track to repeat that effort again.

New Zealand play Pakistan tonight in what is a critical game for both sides.

The Black Caps have the inside running to make the semis win or lose because of a superior net run rate.

But a loss would heap of a lot of pressure on them ahead of their final match against Sri Lanka, who were demolished by India on Thursday night.

There is a lot riding on yet another New Zealand-Pakistan World Cup game.

And Black Caps fans will recall only too bitterly how their side has performed against Pakistan in key World Cup games.

The 1992 World Cup immediately springs to mind.

New Zealand swept all teams aside before coming unstuck against Pakistan in the final round-robin match and then losing to them again in the semifinal.

Inzaman-ul-Haq’s innings in that semi is either the source of inspiration or nightmares depending on which side you supported.

Four years ago the Black Caps sailed through the early stages of the tournament but lost to Pakistan by six wickets.

They followed that up with losses to Australia and England and ended up on the same points as Pakistan, but edged their way into the semis on net run rate.

It is spooky how that exact scenario could play out again.

Pakistan have not done themselves any favours by losing to Afghanistan. But they are a mercurial team and it is hard to know what Pakistan team will show up from game to game.

The Black Caps recorded a five-wicket win against their nemesis in a warm-up game before the tournament.

But Pakistan beat New Zealand 4-1 in a home series earlier this year.

The Black Caps also limp into the match with a lengthy injury list.

Matt Henry pulled up lame during the heavy loss to South Africa and was yesterday ruled out of the tournament. Kane Williamson (thumb) and Mark Chapman (calf) remain on the injury list.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (Achilles) has been cleared of a more serious injury and it is hoped he will be available, while Jimmy Neesham was struck on the wrist in the last match.

Kyle Jamieson has been flown over to replace Henry, which is just as well, as the Black Caps had only 11 fit players.

Rachin Ravindra (415 at 69.16) and Daryl Mitchell (346 at 69.20) have been the most productive of the New Zealand batters, while left arm spinner Mitchell Santner (14 wkts at 24.35) has had a good tournament so far.

Pakistan will lean on Mohammad Rizwan (359 at 71.80) and Babar Azam (216 at 30.85), who has been solid without really exploding, to generate some scoreboard pressure.

Left arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 16 wickets at 19.93 and will be a big threat.