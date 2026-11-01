Round three of the Borton Cup was played on Saturday with Oamaru crushing Combined Schools, Valley comfortably beating Glenavy, and Union defeating Albion.

At St Kevin’s, Combined Schools won the toss and batted but were then bowled out for a paltry 45 in 18 overs.

Sukhjinder Rana was in devastating form, taking seven for 17 from 8.3 overs.

Oamaru cruised to an eight-wicket victory in only 12 overs, finishing on 48 for two.

Glenavy, at home, won the toss and elected to bat against Valley in a clash of two unbeaten sides.

They never really got going as the Valley bowlers took wickets regularly, and Glenavy were bowled out for 78 in 28 overs.

Jack Cameron took three for 16 and Jake Matthews three for 27.

In the chase, Campbell Fowler looked in a hurry despite the low target, making 47 off 32 balls. His efforts carried Valley to 79 for four in 14 overs and a six-wicket victory.

On the artificial pitch at Don Field, Union won the toss and also elected to bat.

Their batters fired, reaching 261 for three after 46 overs thanks to Jeremiah Shields (71), Alex Wilson (71), Archie Chatfield (44) and Sean Conlan (25).

Albion finally found some penetration in the final four overs, taking five wickets for 20 runs as Union tried to push the pace and finished on 281 for eight in 50 overs.

Aneesh Bose was the main beneficiary of the late collapse, taking four wickets in 12 balls to finish with four for 47 from his 10 overs, while Jacob Davies took two for 50.

Albion were in trouble in their chase, slumping to 98 for six after 22 overs. Jaden Dowling (26) then joined Ravi Lalia, and the pair put on 80 to give Albion a glimmer of hope. But when Dowling and Lalia (98) were dismissed, hope was lost.

Bose added a further 29 as Albion were all out for 227 in 42 overs.

For Union, Mason James took three for 40, Toby Griffin two for 32, Liam Mavor two for 37 and Conlan two for 73.