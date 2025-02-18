Do or die for Volts and fingers crossed

Max Chu of the Volts bats during the Super Smash match between Wellington Firebirds and Otago Volts at Basin Reserve in Wellington last week. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Two wins and a prayer might do it for Otago.

They have left their run awfully late.

They edged Wellington by 18 runs at the Basin Reserve on Valentine’s Day to keep their slim Ford Trophy playoff prospects alive.

They need to beat Central Districts in Napier today and Northern Districts in Invercargill on Sunday to give themselves a chance.

The rest is in the hands of fate.

Auckland have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, which will be held in Dunedin.

They dispatched Northern Districts by 71 runs at Eden Park Outer Oval in their last outing to move to the top of the standings on 27 points.

Canterbury (25 points) lost to Central Districts by seven wickets but are still well placed to make the playoffs.

A win today over Northern Districts (6), who are out of the running, will secure a finals berth.

A bonus-point win for Central over Otago will also secure the Stags a place in the competition deciders.

But there are still 10 competition points available and that means there are plenty of scenarios still possible, including the Volts (14) clawing their way into contention.

Otago can reach a maximum of 24 points. Wellington (15) can get to a maximum of 25.

The Volts are going to have to hit a few cards on the flop.

First up are Central, and they have a good hand.

They have arguably one of the better-balanced squads in the competition.

South African-born left-armer Ray Toole produced an extraordinary spell in his last outing. He took three for seven from 8.3 overs against Canterbury.

That stint included six maidens. Six. And he strung together 42 deliveries without conceding a run.

Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox and Blair Tickner, if he recovers from his injury, are also major threats.

The foursome have captured 49 wickets between them during the campaign.

The Stags also have four batters on the list of the top 10 scorers.

Curtis Heaphy (411 at 82.20) has had a breakthrough campaign and is the competition’s leading scorer. Jack Boyle (346 at 49.43) clubbed an undefeated 88 last up and is third on the list.

Brad Schmulian (336 at 48) is next on the list, and Tom Bruce (320 at 45.71) is holding down the sixth spot, and everybody knows how dangerous he is.

Add in Dane Cleaver and Josh Clarkson, and you have a batting lineup with frightening power and ability.

They win every time on paper.

But the Volts have shown a lot of character in the past few weeks.

They have endured a couple of heartbreaking last-over losses. But they also have players in form.

Opener Dale Phillips (360 runs at 45) is closing in on 400 runs and has been hitting the ball crisply.

Max Chu is fresh from a whirlwind career-best knock of 97, and Dean Foxcroft has recovered from a slow start to the campaign. He is averaging close to 70 since the competition resumed earlier this month.

Matt Bacon has led the way with the ball. The Volts right-armer (16 wickets at 19.88) is the leading wicket-taker in the competition, while Andrew Hazeldine picked up four scalps against Wellington and is dangerous when he gets it right.

Ford Trophy

Napier, 10.30am

Otago: Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (captain), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matt Bacon, Jarrod McKay, Thorn Parkes.

Central Districts: Dane Cleaver, Brad Schmulian, Jack Boyle, Tom Bruce, Curtis Heaphy, Josh Clarkson, Will Clark, Brett Randell, Toby Findlay, Jayden Lennox (captain), Ray Toole, Angus Schaw.

Standings

Auckland 27

Canterbury 25

Central Districts 21

Wellington 15

Otago 14

Northern Districts 4

