Duffy gets late call-up for Pakistan tri-series

Jacob Duffy starred with the ball in the recent Sri Lanka series. Photo: Getty Images

Otago fast bowler Jacob Duffy is a late addition to the Black Caps one day squad for the upcoming tri-series involving Pakistan and South Africa.

Duffy was a stand out performer in the recent ODI series win over Sri Lanka, claiming 12 wickets in five games and was named player of the series.

He was considered unlucky to miss out on the New Zealand squad for the Champions Trophy tournament which will follow the tri-series and will be played in Pakistan and UAE, starting starting in Lahore on 8 February.

Coach Gary Stead said Duffy would add depth to the pace-bowling department and was specific cover for Lockie Ferguson who is currently playing in the ILT20 competition in the United Arab Emirates for the competition leaders the Desert Vipers.

Ferguson's side is through to the knockout phase of the tournament and if they make the final, Ferguson would miss both games against Pakistan and South on February 8th and 10th respectively.

When the Champions Trophy squad was named earlier this month Stead said the plan was to give all player at least two games ahead of the Champions Trophy.

Should Ferguson play in the ILT20 final he'll be cutting it fine to get those two games in, as it will need the Black Caps to make the tri-series final on February 14th and he'll then also have to play the scheduled warm up match against Afghanistan on 16 February.

Duffy's inclusion is currently only for the tri-series and not the Champions Trophy, where New Zealand has its opening game the hosts Pakistan, in Karachi on 19 February.

The side flies out for Pakistan on Monday.

It's the first time the Champions Trophy will be contest after a seven year hiatus and was previously known as the ICC Knockout Trophy which New Zealand won in 2000.

One Day Tri-Series fixtures:

Saturday 8 February - Pakistan v Black Caps - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Monday 10 February - BLACKCAPS v South Africa - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Friday 14 February - Tri-Series Final - National Stadium, Karachi

ICC Warm-up Fixture

Sunday 16 February - Black Caps v Afghanistan - National Stadium, Karachi

ICC Champions Trophy fixtures

Wednesday 19 February, 10:00pm NZT - Black Caps v Pakistan - National Stadium Karachi

Monday 24 February, 10:00pm NZT - Bangladesh v Black Caps - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Sunday 2 March, 10:00pm NZT - Black Caps v India - Dubai International Stadium