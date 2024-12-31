Duffy leads the way again as Black Caps win series

Otago's Jacob Duffy starred with the ball once again, picking up 4-15 off his four overs. Photo: Getty Images

The Black Caps have clinched the T20 cricket series against Sri Lanka with a game to spare.

It was a Mount Maunganui double for the New Zealanders, who followed up their eight-run win on Saturday night with a more commanding 45-run victory on Monday night.

Sri Lanka put in an early challenge of passing the Black Caps' 186 for five, but once again had a middle to lower order capitulation, losing their last seven wickets for just 14 runs.

Once again Jacob Duffy, whose three wickets in one over on Saturday turned the match, proved his worth with four wickets for just 15 runs from his four overs.

He bowled danger man Kusal Perera with the first ball of the 14th over, just when Perera, with 48 from 35 balls, threatened to win the match for Sri Lanka.

The batting effort of wicketkeeper Mitch Hay was crucial to the win. Coming in during the 15th over with the Black Caps struggling at 122 for four, Hay quickly changed the momentum with a quick-fire 41 not out from just 19 deliveries, whacking two sixes and four boundaries.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and put New Zealand into bat.

Openers Tim Robinson and Rachin Ravindra were hoping to get a better start than they did in the first match, but Ravindra was only facing his fourth ball when he mistimed his shot and was caught.

However, an assured-looking Robinson (41 from 34) and Mark Chapman (42 from 29) combined in a 69 run partnership and there were handy contributions from Glen Phillips (23) and Daryl Mitchell (18), but the Black Caps needed a strong finish and Hay provided it and prevailed over Duffy in the player of the match adjudication.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the best of the Sri Lanka bowlers, taking two for 28, including the wicket of Chapman who was stumped after failing to pick up a googly.

Sri Lanka got a way to a solid start and looked a chance of winning when Pathum Nissanka (37 from 28) and Perera were at the crease, but once Perera was out, the batting fell away poorly.

Matt Henry and Mitch Santner backed up Duffy with two wickets each.