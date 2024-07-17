Dunedin gets double-header in summer cricket schedule

The Black Caps will play home games against Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka this summer. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand Cricket has confirmed its home schedule.

There are six inbound tours confirmed for for the 2024/25 international summer.

The programme starts with the Black Caps much-anticipated three match test series against England before Christmas and ends with the White Ferns hosting Australia’s T20 side in late March.

The Australian women’s ODI team, Sri Lanka men and women, and the Pakistan men’s side will also tour New Zealand.

There will be up to 41 days of international cricket in eight different cities. All of the games will be broadcast free-to-air and live on TVNZ.

The Black Caps will fly to Pakistan in February for a tri-series against the hosts and South Africa before starting their ICC Champions Trophy campaign, ahead of returning home for five T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan in March.

The White Ferns will play a three-match Rose Bowl ODI series against Australia at the Cello Basin Reserve in the week before Christmas, and will later host a multi-format tour by Sri Lanka in March, immediately ahead of a three-game T20Is series against the No1 ranked Australians.

Their last five T20Is will be played as double-headers alongside the Black Caps-Pakistan T20Is.

Dunedin’s University Oval has been allocated a T20 double-header between the White Ferns and Sri Lanka and the Black Caps on Pakistan on March 18.