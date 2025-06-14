Foxcroft understood to be heading to CD

Dean Foxcroft. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Former Otago captain Dean Foxcroft will suit up for Central Districts next summer.

The 27-year-old declined to comment when approached yesterday.

But the Otago Daily Times understands the South African-born all-rounder is returning to Central Districts.

Foxcroft, who has played five T20s and one ODI for the Black Caps, will be a huge loss for the province.

He is a key player in the Volts and captained the team in 2023-24.

The right-hander made his debut for Otago in 2019-20 but his stint in the South was interrupted by Covid.

He returned to South Africa at the end of that season and was unable to return for two years when New Zealand closed its borders while the world wrestled with the pandemic.

Otago stuck by Foxcroft and turned over every stone in an attempt to get him back into the country. When the restrictions were lifted, he made a successful return. He was in dominant form during the Super Smash in 2022-23, clobbering 424 runs at an average of 47.11.

He was crowned domestic player of the year at the New Zealand Cricket Awards and made his international debut for the Black Caps in a T20 against the UAE in Dubai in August 2023.

Foxcroft’s form with the bat fell away when he was made captain of the Volts the following season.

He stepped down from the role ahead of the 2024-25 season.

But Foxcroft got himself back into good nick and was selected for the New Zealand A tour of Bangladesh in May.

Foxcroft has played for Central Districts previously. He played for the Stags in 2018-19 before moving to Dunedin.

Foxcroft might not be the only high-profile player to move on. There are persistent rumours another key Volts batter is heading to Auckland.

The first round of domestic contracts need to be accepted or declined by June 23. The deadline for the second round of contracts is on July 7.

The Volts will be looking for more than another star all-rounder.

Head coach Ashley Noffke resigned earlier this week. He was one year into a two-year deal.

His assistant Ben McCord made a quiet departure towards the end of last summer.

Otago had made progress finding a replacement for McCord but had to hit pause when Noffke pulled stumps.

Former coach Dion Ebrahim quit towards the end of the 2023-24 season. He also had a year to run on his contract.

It is unclear whether all the uncertainty around the coaching situation was a factor in Foxcroft’s decision.