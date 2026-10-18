Valley comfortably beat Combined Schools, Oamaru defeated Albion, and Glenavy claimed a historic win over Union in the second round of the Borton Cup at the weekend.

At Glenavy, the home side batted first.

Harry Murphy (85) was again in fine form and joined Matt Tangney (30) to add 101 for the second wicket.

However, Glenavy collapsed from 142 for three to be all out for 182 in the 45th over. Liam Mavor (four for 26) and Henry Wilson (three for 45) were Union’s best bowlers.

Union were 75 for one in reply, but wickets started falling regularly and the pressure told.

Jeremiah Shields (39) and Alex Wilson (32) made useful contributions, Wilson trying to anchor the innings before becoming the ninth man out as Union were dismissed for 154, 28 runs short.

Flynn Sanford (three for 29) and Jordan Mulligan (two for 21) starred with the ball for Glenavy, who secured their first Borton Cup win over Union since joining the competition eight seasons ago.

At Don Field, Valley elected to field and Ben Gillies (64 not out) played a lone hand as Combined Schools were bowled out for 147 in 39 overs.

Jake Matthews (four for 20) and Ben Paton (four for 25) took four wickets each. Jack Cameron added two for 30.

Valley wobbled early at 42 for two but Jack Price (51 not out), Toby Growcott (46) and Sam Keno (23 not out) guided them to 149 for three in 23 overs and a comfortable win.

Albion won the toss at St Kevin’s and batted, making 255 for nine from 50 overs.

Angrej Singh (33) led the way at the top, while Jacob Davies (54), Jikku Joseph (45) and Jaden Dowling (38 not out) contributed lower down.

Asanka Perera (three for 38), Stephan Grobler (three for 51) and Lachlan Brookes (two for 53) were Oamaru’s best bowlers.

Brookes (86) and Hunter Wardle (54) then put on 142 for the first wicket, and Perera (31) and Grobler (36 not out) saw Oamaru home with seven balls to spare at 256 for five.