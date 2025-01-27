Holt carves up Albion in NEV win

North East Valley's Shaedon Miller sends one down against Albion at Tonga Park on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A round-up of senior grade club cricket games played in Dunedin at the weekend.

Albion 141 lost to NEV 142/3 by seven wickets

Gus Holt put — pun obviously intended —a halt on Albion’s hopes of posting a big total as he delivered a first-class performance in the Dunedin premier club game at Tonga Park on Saturday.

Holt was the seventh bowler used by North East Valley, who had an all-Otago opening pair of Travis Muller and Jarrod McKay, but he was by some distance the most effective.

He carved and cut his way through the order, finishing with six for 18 off 9.5 overs — including four maidens — as Albion crumbled to 141 in the 47th over.

Shaedon Miller added two for 18 for the Swans.

Luke Marsh was Mr Patient for Albion, grafting 99 balls for his 36, and Kurt Johnston nibbled away with 25.

North East Valley’s run chase was professional and smooth.

Thorn Parkes led the way with 56 off 55 balls (seven boundaries), and captain Hunter Kindley was unbeaten on 30 when victory was achieved for the loss of three wickets in the 26th over.

Lahiru Vimukthi had a profitable day for the Eagles with three for 58.

CDK 106 lost to Green Is 107/4 by six wickets

A promising youngster by the name of Dion Lobb had a fun day out at Sunnyvale on Saturday.

Well, "promising" is perhaps not the most accurate description for a man who has over 400 games and 800 wickets for his beloved Green Island club.

The officially retired Lobb made his latest comeback in his mid-40s and immediately grabbed a five-wicket bag as the Swamprats beat CDK by six wickets.

Lobb grabbed five for 30 off 10 typically efficient overs, and Harry Bezett added a couple of scalps, as the Hounds were rolled for 106 in the 37th over.

CDK skipper Nick Tapper did his best to alleviate the batting carnage with 39 off 68 balls, and Mason Gain made 27.

Yuvraj Khara then made a mockery of any suggestion batting conditions might be tricky at Sunnyvale.

He blasted 64 off just 29 balls, including four fours and five sixes, as Green Island roared to victory in the 18th over.

Uni-Grange 97 lost to Taieri 101/2 by eight wickets

Taieri continued their summer of success with a straightforward win at Brooklands.

Toby Hart (three for 13), Ollie Shore (two for 14) and Hunter Shore (two for 22) had handy bowling spells as University-Grange stumbled to 97 in 41.4 overs.

Captain Benedict Hardie provided some late hope for the Spartans with a defiant 28 off 56 balls.

Chasing 98 was never going to be a massive challenge for Taieri, and so it proved, as they got there in 16 overs.

Ruben Clinton started the reply with a brisk 35 off 34 balls (four fours, one six), and Otago great Neil Broom brought proceedings to a swift finish with a brutal 48 not out off 17 balls, including seven fours and three sixes.