James gets call-up for White Ferns

Bella James. Photo: Linda Robertson

Otago Sparks top-order batter Bella James has been named in the White Ferns' 13-strong squad to face Australia in a three-match ODI series in Wellington next week.

James, who has represented the Otago Sparks more than 130 times since 2014, has been rewarded following strong domestic form, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The right-handed opener was on top of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (HBJ) run-scoring charts with 246 runs after four games, including a match-winning century against last year's runners up the Wellington Blaze late last month.

The 25-year-old’s call-up follows the news last month that White Ferns opening batter Georgia Plimmer had sustained a bone stress reaction in her left hip, ruling her out of cricket until next year.

The hosts will also be without their top ODI wicket-taker Lea Tahuhu, after the Canterbury fast bowler sustained a grade two hamstring tear during Round 2 of the HBJ.

Tahuhu is expected to be fit by early January and will make her return in the Super Smash competition.

Central Hinds pace bowler Rosemary Mair returns to the squad for her first ODI series since 2022, following her withdrawal from the squad that faced England last summer due to a back injury.

Mair, the White Ferns second-highest wicket-taker at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, did not feature in the recent ODI series in India as further injury management was required before returning to 50-over cricket.

This series will mark the first time since 2020 that the two sides are competing for the Rose Bowl trophy, which currently sits in the hands of the visitors.

Record crowds are set to be in attendance, with a surge in ticket reservations since NZC announced the 1st ODI would be free entry to mark the White Ferns first match on home soil since becoming World Champions.

White Ferns selector Sarah Tsukigawa said James’ domestic form and dynamic batting abilities earned her place in the squad.

“We’re really excited to give Bella her first call-up to international cricket,” Tsukigawa said.

“She’s been working hard at the domestic level for many years, and her current form in HBJ shows why she deserves this opportunity.

“Bella’s ability to hit 360 degrees around the ground with power is a valuable quality.”

White Ferns ODI Squad: Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold.