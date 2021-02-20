Jamieson secured for $2.86m

Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson might even have enough for a deposit on a three-bedroom bungalow in Auckland’s inner suburbs, after hitting the jackpot in the IPL auction earlier yesterday morning.

The towering Black Caps seamer was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for $2.86million.

Former Black Caps and Otago coach Mike Hesson is director of cricket operations at Bangalore and he and his team won a three-way bidding war to secure Jamieson’s services.

"It was pretty surreal really," Jamieson told media when asked about his overnight millionaire status.

"I guess it is such a unique experience to watch yourself go through an auction like that in the early hours of the morning."

It has been an extraordinary 12 months on the cricket field.

Since his test debut in February 2020, he has taken 36 wickets at an almost unheard of average of 13.27. He also thumped 226 runs at an average of 56.50.

It certainly got him noticed. And the fact he is 2.04m tall and blond will only enhance his profile in India.

Jamieson was not the only New Zealander to suddenly become a lot wealthier. Former international pace bowler Adam Milne was sold to Mumbai Indians for $610,000, while Black Caps all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was also picked up by Mumbai for $95,000.

They will join Black Caps left-armer Trent Boult, who was retained by Mumbai at the end of last season.

Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad), Lockie Ferguson, Tim Seifert (both Kolkata Knight Riders) and Mitchell Santner (Chennai Super Kings) were also retained.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris fetched the highest price at the auction. The Rajasthan Royals put in a successful bid of $3.1million, while Australians Glenn Maxwell ($2.72million, Bangalore) and Jhye Richardson ($2.67million, Punjab Kings) sold for more than $2million.

The price paid for Jamieson was the fourth-highest in the tournament’s history.

Pre-auction, Jamieson talked about sleeping through the night and checking in the morning to see how the auction had gone. But he woke at midnight and decided to watch.

"I guess I was just trying to embrace the whole experience. I don’t know if this will ever happen again, so rather than try and avoid the situation I’ll sit back and enjoy it.

"It was certainly a weird hour and a-half waiting for my name to be called up and certainly a different experience."

Among Jamieson’s new team-mates at Bangalore are Indian superstar Virat Kohli and South African great AB de Villiers.

That is some good company and there is a lot of change ahead for Jamieson as he adjusts to his new status.

The first hurdle will be finding a way to counter the banter his Black Caps team-mates are likely to throw at him — particularly from the bowling unit.

"That is all part of it. There is a lot of banter thrown around in this group anyway.

"It is such an enjoyable place to be, so it is all harmless and just good fun."

Pretty sure there will be one of two — all of them probably — who will have a crack during the five-game T20 series between the sides which starts in Christchurch on Monday.