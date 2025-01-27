Kerr named ICC women's T20I player of the year

White Ferns all-rounder Amelia Kerr celebrates during the team's semifinal win against the West Indies at last year's World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

White Ferns all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been crowned ICC women's T20I cricketer of the year, following her performance at last year's T20 World Cup.

Kerr was named player of tournament at the World Cup, as the White Ferns stormed to their first world title in the format, in the United Arab Emirates.

She took a record 15 wickets at an average of 7.33, with her misely leg-spin.

The 24-year-old's standout performances came in the knockout stage.

The semifinal win over the West Indies by eight runs, featured Kerr taking 2-14, removing the big-hitting Deandra Dottin at a vital moment in the chase.

In the final, she top-scored with 43 off 38 balls as New Zealand posted 158-5 against South Africa and delivered another bowling masterclass, taking 3-24 as the Proteas collapsed to 126-9.

"I love the responsibility the White Ferns have given me. It's a team I love playing for," Kerr told the ICC after the award announcement.

"The World Cup success has to be the one that sticks out, and that's for the team. To win a World Cup is everyone's dream and I've dreamt that since I was a young kid.

"To celebrate with your team-mates in the changing room, it's a real family feel at the White Ferns, so it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life."

Kerr took a New Zealand calendar year record of 29 wickets in 18 matches across 2024, while also amassing 387 runs at an 24.18.

She was the only White Fern named in the ICC's women's T20 team of the year.

The ICC is staggering its player and team announcements over a period of days, culminating in the overall men's and women's player awards on Tuesday.

The other New Zealanders to receive awards to date are Kane Williamson and Matt Henry's inclusion in the men's test team of the year.