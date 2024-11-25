Kings close in on place in T20 final

The Kaitangata Kings beat the Clutha Comets by 103 runs on Saturday to all but secure a spot in the South Otago T20 final.

Opener Orry Young led the charge with a commanding 86 as the Kings rolled to 210 for three on their home ground.

Fellow opener Allan Thomson added 43 in an opening stand of 122, and William Casey was unbeaten on 29.

Michael White was the best of the Clutha bowlers with two for 32 off his four overs.

In response, Clutha batted out their 20 overs in respectable fashion, ending on 107 for five.

Opening batter Macleod Glaister top-scored with a well-struck 38, and Tate Colley displayed his power-hitting capabilities with 22 not out, including two impressive sixes.

Casey completed a good day out with two for 11 off two overs.

The Milton King Crabs kept their finals hopes alive with a 29-run win over the Owaka Bandits in Milton.

This victory was even sweeter as Milton also claimed the Burt Pringle Trophy for the first time.

Asked to bat, the King Crabs scored 129 for five from their 20 overs.

Dylan Greer made a fortuitous 20 before the pivotal moment of the innings came with the arrival of Braden Adams to the crease.

Adams accelerated the scoring rate and showed a full range of strokes as he pushed his way to 39.

Jeremy Gray and Matt Morahan were the pick of the bowlers for Owaka, each claiming two wickets.

Owaka’s reply started with promise as openers Gray and Jethro Melville accumulated 26 runs within the first three overs.

Melville’s innings was cut short when he top-edged a delivery from Dan Samson and was caught, and the dismissal of Gray, trapped lbw by Brad Frost for 26, proved a turning point.

Frost completed his four-over spell with figures of one for eight.

Despite a valiant effort from Bandits skipper Quentin Gare (26), the decisive moment came when Crabs skipper Ben Cameron took three wickets in one over, and Owaka finished on 100 for nine.

The Waihola Swans beat the Valley Stingers by 48 runs at Tuapeka Mouth, thanks to a magnificent century from captain Dylan Bungard.

Waihola’s innings got off to a flying start as openers Bungard and Marc Kohey crafted a formidable stand of 126 runs over 15 overs.

Bungard’s powerful knock of 105 included nine sixes and five fours, and pushed Waihola to 171 for six.

Bevan McCall was the star Valley bowler with four for 29 off four overs.

In reply, the Stingers slumped to 36 for four inside six overs, and though Marc Phillips (34) and Lachie Johnston (21) fought back, they did not get enough support, and Valley were stranded on 123 for nine after 20 overs.

Toby Greene recorded career-best figures for Waihola of three wickets for just two runs.

— Francis Parker