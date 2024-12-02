Kings secure shot at glory in finals

The finalists have been found in the South Otago T20 competition after the final round robin matches were completed at the weekend.

Finals day will be held in Milton, with the Milton King Crabs and Kaitangata Kings scheduled to face off in the big dance.

The Kings secured their place in the final with a six-wicket win over the Valley Stingers in Kaitangata.

Valley elected to bat and recorded 110 all out in the 17th over.

The innings was built around a superb opening knock of 79 by skipper Lachie Johnston, but he was the only Stingers batter to reach double figures.

A tidy opening spell by Kai skipper Kobe Thomson (two for 17) was followed by some superior death bowling from Orry Young (three for three) for the home side.

In response, the Kings chased the total down in the 18th over for the loss of four wickets.

Young (38) and Allan Thomson (33) did most of the damage in an 86-run opening stand, and 23 extras by the Valley bowlers did not help their cause.

One of Valley’s loan players, Owaka bowler Hayden Sheppard, returned figures of two for nine off 2.1 overs.

The Milton King Crabs take their place in the final on the back of a bizarre match against the Waihola Swans in Milton that ended in a tie.

Milton opted to bat and recorded a niggly 85 all out from 19.2 overs.

Veterans Ben Cameron (20) and Phil Scott (21) gave Milton a total that could be defended if they applied themselves.

Toby Greene was the pick of the Waihola bowlers with two for 13 off four overs.

In reply, Waihola started in a defensive fashion and were happy to leave balls and defend four balls an over.

Toby Greene (17) and Ryan Clark (23 not out) combined for a 42-run partnership for the fourth wicket to get Waihola within touching distance.

Milton fought back and managed to take key wickets to leave Waihola needing six runs off the final over.

The Swans managed five to leave the game in a tie.

Both teams were also tied on competition points, but Milton made it through to the final courtesy of their superior net run rate.

Brad Frost was again the pick of the Milton bowlers with two for five off four overs.

In a game that had no affect on the finals picture, the Owaka Bandits thrashed the Clutha Comets by six wickets.

Clutha chose to bat and were skittled for 47.

Owaka captain Quentin Gare ran through the Comets top order and returned fantastic figures of five wickets for five runs off four overs.

In reply, Gordon Edwards — in his 100th game — scored an unbeaten 28 to anchor Owaka’s innings, which finished seven overs deep.

