Kiwi spinners rip through Windies to level ODI series

Spinner Jayden Lennox tore through the West Indies, taking 5/19, as the Black Caps won a low-scoring second ODI by five wickets in Guyana.

The five-match series is level after the hosts were dismissed for just 138 in the 36th over, and New Zealand responded with 141 for 5 in the 33rd - led by Tom Latham's 37 not out.

Daryl Mitchell and Will Young both added 28 runs apiece.

Lennox, who has only played seven matches for New Zealand, claimed the third-best ODI figures ever by a Black Caps spinner.

The Black Caps won the toss and asked the West Indies to bat and the New Zealand spinners got on top of the home side early.

Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner removed both openers, before Lennox got in on the action.

Santner admitted it was a "nice toss to win".

Lennox, named Player of the Match, said it was special.

"The role of a spinner in New Zealand is a little different from one elsewhere, so to be able to contribute the way I've been able to is pretty great.

"I suppose there's a bit of extra pressure on a pitch like this because the bowling attack looks at you to take wickets. Back home it's more of a containment role, so definitely an enjoyable challenge."

New Zealand lost the first game of the five-match series by seven wickets.

The third ODI will be in Guyana on Friday before the final two are held in Barbados.