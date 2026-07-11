Duffy ready for ODIs

Jacob Duffy. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

Jacob Duffy is looking forward to being back in black.

The Otago seamer returns to the Black Caps from paternity leave as they prepare for the ODI series opener against the West Indies tomorrow.

It has been a whirlwind 18 months for Duffy, who most recently won the IPL in his debut season with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

It will be his first series with the Black Caps since winning the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal and one Duffy was looking forward to getting stuck into.

“It’s obviously just another exciting opportunity,’’ Duffy said.

“It’s not easy watching the Black Caps, so I certainly enjoy being here and part of the group again.

“Obviously, I had a good 12 months and stuff, but I’m just ready to keep backing it up and...just keep growing as a cricketer and putting out performances for New Zealand.”

The Black Caps are adapting to sweltering temperatures in Guyana, but a day-night series could prove helpful.

“I don’t know — the boys quite like the heat so I think we’re enjoying it.

“A few of us come from cold winters back home, but again it’s just about adapting. There is a little bit of a difference between day and night here where there’s a bit of dew kicks about or the pitch plays a little bit different.

“I guess it’s [a matter of] using that knowledge and just adapting to our own game.’’

Several players are fresh off the test series win against England, something Duffy enjoyed following.

“Watching that test series from back home was awesome — sort of made you proud to be a ... Kiwi.

“The guys went a little bit under the radar there.’’

Historic test wins against England did not come around all that often.

“I think they had a wee break over there, a little bit of a refresher. But ... on to the next one and I know they’re excited to play one-day cricket. They bring their confidence in from a winning standpoint.’’

The Black Caps get under way at 6.30am tomorrow.

Black Caps ODI squad

To play the West Indies

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

The schedule

Tomorrow: 6.30am, Guyana

Tuesday: 6.30am, Guyana

Friday: 6.30am, Guyana

July 20: 6.30am, Barbados

July 22: 6.30am, Barbados