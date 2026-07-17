Lennox shines again in spinning Black Caps to win

Bowler Jayden Lennox shone again in the Black Caps' six-wicket win over the West Indies in Guyana in the third ODI, giving the team a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

After winning the toss, the Black Caps bowled out the hosts for just 140.

Lennox produced another player of the match performance, taking four for 52. The spin bowler was the best of the New Zealand bowlers in the second ODI, when he took five wickets.

The Black Caps inched their way towards victory, reaching the target in the 40th over for the loss of four wickets.

Openers Henry Nicholls and Will Young scored 24 and 23 respectively, and Tom Latham saw out the run chase with 31 not out.

The fourth ODI is on Monday morning in Barbados.