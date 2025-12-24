Lennox gets maiden call-up

Central Districts left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox has earned his maiden call-up for the Black Caps.

Lennox has been named in the ODI squad, alongside the uncapped Kristian Clarke, and emerging internationals Adi Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly, and the recent test debutant Michael Rae.

The Black Caps have announced both one-day and T20 squads for next month’s tour of India.

Coach Rob Walter said Lennox had been an identified player of interest for some time.

‘‘He’s consistently been one of the top performers in white-ball cricket domestically for a number of seasons,’’ Walter said.

Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner return from injury.

Jamieson has been named in both the one-day and T20 sides, while Santner will captain the T20 side.

Michael Bracewell will captain the one-day team in Santner’s absence.

He will be surrounded by an experienced leadership group of Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young and Henry Nicholls.

Test captain Tom Latham and leading seamer Matt Henry miss the ODI series, the former staying in New Zealand for the birth of his third child, and the latter continuing to rehab after his recent calf tear ahead of the T20 series and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in February.

Will O’Rourke (back), Nathan Smith (side), Blair Tickner (shoulder) and Mark Chapman (ankle) were not considered for selection for the ODI series as they continue with their respective return-to-play-plans. Chapman is on track to play in the T20 series.

Ben Sears has returned from his stint in Melbourne but was not considered for selection in ODI cricket as he works through his return to play programme.

Kane Williamson is unavailable for ODI selection due to commitments in the SA20 league.

Mitch Hay will keep wicket for the ODI series, whereas Conway will take the gloves for the T20s.

Otago’s Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra will both sit out the ODI series to allow them to rest after being involved in all cricket since the start of the home summer. However, they have been named in the T20 squad.

Batters Bevon Jacobs and Tim Robinson both come back into the T20 squad after producing some impressive performances for their respective domestic sides.

James Neesham and Ish Sodhi also come back into the Black Caps squad.

Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert will be joining the squad in India as soon as their franchise commitments are complete.

This will allow them to feature in the back end of the T20 series in India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Tour of India

New Zealand teams

ODI: Michael Bracewell (captain), Adi Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Nick Kelly, Jayden Lennox, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae, Will Young.

T20: Mitchell Santner (captain), Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Conway, Jacob Duffy, Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell, James Neesham, Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi. — Allied Media