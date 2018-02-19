Lobb passes 800 wickets with 5 for 17

Dion Lobb

Veteran Green Island seamer Dion Lobb claimed his 800th wicket and helped his team win the Declaration Cup with a comprehensive 137-run win against Carisbrook-Dunedin.

Lobb (37) went into the game poised on 796 wickets and produced yet another stunning performance, taking five for 17 from 11 overs to help dismiss Carisbrook-Dunedin for a paltry 65 at Tonga Park.

The right-armer made his debut for the senior side in 1998 and is the club’s leading wicket-taker, overhauling Grant Payne’s career haul of 649 wickets in 2015-16.

Lobb played one first-class game for Otago — against Auckland in 2007, taking one for 37.

On Saturday he was too good for the Carisbrook-Dunedin batting line-up. Only Rhys Phillips (28) and Jamie McFarland (11) managed to reach double figures.

Earlier, Green Island posted 202 for nine. Geordie Scott top-scored with 58 from 59.

Green Island started the final round in third place and had some luck to come through and win the Declaration Cup, after the top-of-the-table match between North East Valley and Taieri was abandoned.

Kaikorai 132

beat Albion 82

Otago and Kaikorai leg-spinner Michael Rippon warmed up for the Plunket Shield with a stunning eight-wicket bag to help his side beat Albion by 50 runs.

The ball dominated bat at Bishopscourt as Kaikorai limped to 132 from 26.3 overs.

Daniel Duke was the chief destroyer for Albion, taking five for 23 from 4.3 overs, while Volts all-rounder Shawn Hicks took three for 32.

Rippon and Taine Bayly top-scored with the modest score of 26 each. Having got a few runs, Rippon went to work with the ball. He bowled opener Taylor Cumberland third ball. Seamer Ryan Whelan got the key wicket of Hicks in the next over then Rippon was back into the action.

He trapped Duke lbw for eight and the wickets kept coming. No 10 Matt West put up a fight at the end with 21 before he, too, was undone by Rippon. Albion had crashed to be all out for 82.

Rippon’s eight-wicket bag follows the eight-wicket haul by Carisbrook-Dunedin’s Kurt Johnston a week earlier.

History of the Dunedin Cricket Club author Russell Hendry believes Frank Cameron’s haul of 10 for 66 in 1968-69 is probably the best return in Dunedin senior club cricket.

Another outstanding effort came from Green Island’s Lobb, who took nine for 15 against Otago Boys’ High School in March 2014.