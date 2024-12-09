Milton crowned South Otago T20 champions

William Casey. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Milton King Crabs are the champions of the South Otago T20 competition.

Milton beat the Kaitangata Kings by seven wickets on finals day in Milton on Saturday.

The Kings won the toss and elected to bat, and it looked to be the right decision as they rolled to 149 for eight from their 20 overs.

Kai opener Orry Young went on his first ball but Allan Thomson and William Casey put on 66 for the second wicket before Casey was caught and bowled magnificently by Crabs skipper Ben Cameron.

Kai’s middle order failed to add many runs, but Thomson carried his bat through the innings to finish unbeaten on 77.

Milton’s bowlers bowled tightly for the most part but were punished if they strayed away from their line and length. Cameron bowled a solid four-over spell, finishing with three for 13.

Chasing 150 for victory was a daunting task against what is usually a disciplined and wily Kings bowling attack, but Milton took the aggressive approach and chased the total down with three overs to spare.

Jacob Jenkins and Corey Bradley added 39 for the opening wicket before Bradley was caught brilliantly by Kane Benington at mid-on to end his innings prematurely.

Jenkins was let off the hook by the Kings as a caught behind chance was dropped with Jenkins still on single digits.

This was the wakeup call that the Milton opener needed, and he played a carefree style of innings from there.

Jenkins played some beautiful strokes on his way to his first half-century of the season. He was removed by Casey for 54, but he had more than done his job.

A cameo of 20 by Dylan Greer and unbeaten knocks by Bradley Frost (25 not out) and Braden Adams (13 not out) got Milton home to great applause.

Casey was the pick of the Kai bowlers with two for 31 off four overs.

The match started on a sombre note as both teams and the crowd observed a moment’s silence to remember the late Tiny Agnew, a Milton and wider South Otago community identity.

— Francis Parker