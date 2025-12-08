Neser breaks England resistance at Gabba

Michael Neser (centre) celebrates a five-wicket haul with teammates Alex Carey (left) and Travis Head. Photo: Reuters

Australia stormed to an eight-wicket victory in the second Ashes test in Brisbane to go 2-0 up in the series on Sunday, as England's resistance was broken on day four by a pace blitz from unlikely hero Michael Neser.

Helped by the catching magic of home captain Steve Smith, 35-year-old Neser finished with 5-42 at his home ground in his first test in three years, leaving the hosts needing 65 runs to win the day-night match.

While England quick Gus Atkinson grabbed two wickets, opener Jake Weatherald (17 not out) and No 4 batter Smith (23 not out) mowed down the target after dinner, condemning England to a 15th loss in their last 17 tests in Australia.

England seamer Jofra Archer had a heated exchange with Smith in the final overs but ended up getting smashed for two fours and a six by the fired-up skipper.

Australia finished on 69 for two and Smith sealed the win in style, thumping Atkinson for another six over deep square to the delight of the home fans in the crowd of 27,888.

"What I said to Archer stays on the field. It was good banter," said Smith, who charged to his 23 in nine balls.

"I thought the boys played exceptionally well. The adrenaline was pumping at the end there ... It was a huge win, obviously great to go 2-0 up."

With Adelaide to come among three matches left in the series, England captain Ben Stokes refused to concede the urn was lost after battling hard in a 152-ball 50.

"I absolutely believe in that dressing room," he said.

"We know we have to win these next three games. We won't shy away from the battle but we need to sort things out pretty quick if we want to bring the Ashes back to England."

It would nonetheless take something extraordinary for England to win it from here.

Only one team has ever come back from 2-0 down to win a series in nearly 150 years of test cricket - Sir Don Bradman's Australia in the home Ashes of 1936/37.

THIRD-STRING ATTACK

In Brisbane, Stokes's England showed their fans little to suggest a Bradman-esque effort is within them.

Australia, meanwhile, may only get stronger.

Their Brisbane attack was third-string at best, with the dogged but unexceptional trio of Scott Boland, Neser and Brendan Doggett supporting the outstanding Starc.

Left-arm quick Starc was named player-of-the-match for his eight-wicket haul and first innings 77 with the bat.

"We bowled well across both innings," said 35-year-old Starc, who now has 18 wickets for the series.

"I'm pleased for Neser on his home ground."

Champion quick Pat Cummins and elite spinner Nathan Lyon will likely return at the Adelaide Oval from injury and non-selection, respectively.

As it was, the duo were hardly needed.

Australia's pacers did their best work late on day three, leaving England needing another 44 runs to make the hosts bat again when they resumed on 134 for six.

Stokes and all-rounder Will Jacks deserved credit for batting through the entire first session and pushing England past 200.

But as the overs wore on, the Gabba wicket showed more uneven bounce, and Stokes was doubled over in agony when a Neser delivery caught an edge and cannoned into his groin.

He got up to cut a single off Doggett and raise his 50, bringing cheering England fans to their feet.

It took Smith to swing the match back in Australia's favour with a stunning slips catch to dismiss Jacks for 41 and trigger another England batting collapse.

Smith leapt to his left to take a one-handed screamer above the grass when the England number eight nicked Neser behind, ending a 96-run stand with Stokes.

After Neser had Stokes caught behind, Smith chipped in another two catches to help the seamers wrap up the tail, as England lost 4-17 to be all out for 241.