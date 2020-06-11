NZ all-rounder Mitchell signs with Canterbury

The first round of the New Zealand Cricket domestic contract offers will be announced later this month.

But Canterbury has trumpeted the signature of Black Caps and Northern Districts all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

The 29-year-old is making the move south to this summer.

He will help fill the void left by the retirement of veteran all-rounder Andrew Ellis.

Mitchell made his test debut late last year and impressed with a solid knock of 73.

He has also played 11 twenty20 internationals and has crafted a good first-class record with the bat since making his debut in 2012.

‘‘Obviously, it was a pretty hard decision to make,’’ he said in a press release.

‘‘I've been lucky to play for Northern Districts for a long period of time.

‘‘But with a young family now, and my wife being from Christchurch, it's all fallen into place pretty perfectly to allow her to be home,’’ he said.

‘‘As an international and domestic cricketer we do spend a lot of time away from home, so for her to have support from family and friends around her was massive.

‘‘It obviously has some cricket positives for me personally and as a team as well.’’

The move will arguably provide some clear air for Mitchell.

Northern Districts is stacked with internationals and, with Black Caps players likely to feature much more prominently during the domestic season, Mitchell might have found himself battling with star all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for a spot in the side.



